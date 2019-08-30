Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee: Writing a character that suits Akshay

bollywood

Director Anees Bazmee plans to cast Bhool Bhulaiyaa star Akshay Kumar in special role in Kartik Aaryan-led sequel

Akshay Kumar

While fans of Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) cheered the news of Kartik Aaryan fronting the sequel, the development was followed with what was arguably the all-important question — will Akshay Kumar, who headlined the smash hit, be part of the latest instalment? Anees Bazmee, who has been handed the directorial baton from Priyadarshan, tells mid-day that the script of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 — written by Farhad Samji and Akash Kaushik — is being designed such that the superstar can be included in a special appearance.



Kartik Aaryan

"I would be more than happy to have Akshay sir in the film. I have worked with him in the past [Singh Is Kinng, 2008, and Welcome, 2007] and we share a cordial relationship. We haven't completed the script yet. There is an attempt to write a character that suits him even as the narrative stays in sync with the first film. I hope he likes the character and agrees to do it," says Bazmee, adding that Aaryan is rooting for the superstar to come on board. "Kartik will be the happiest if Akshay says yes as he is a big fan. [His presence] will also widen the film's reach."



Anees Bazmee

Currently giving the finishing touches to his comic caper Pagalpanti, Bazmee plans to take the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa on floors only in December. While he has displayed his mastery over comedy, the director agrees that horror-comedy will be a new genre for him to explore. "Since I have never attempted a horror-comedy before, I need to understand the styling of the film and live up to people's expectations. I am also aware that comparisons will be made [with the prequel]. On my part, I will be honest with my work and try my best to make a good film."

