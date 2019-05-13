Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering also works as a doctor on Weekends, Tweeple amused

national

His dedications towards his country are winning hearts online

Bhutan Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering/ Pic Facebook

While most of the Prime Ministers in the world are busy in the governance of their respective country, the world's happiest country Bhutan's PM spends his weekend as a doctor helping patients. His dedications towards his country are winning hearts online.

Bhutan Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering is one of the highly respected doctors in the country. Even after being elected as the PM last year, he continues to perform his duty as a surgeon. On Saturdays, he doubles up as a doctor treating and operating on patients referred to him. Reportedly he spends hours treating patients on weekends.

While most of us would call the work as hectic or stressed, Bhutan PM said to AFP, “Some people play golf, some do archery, and I like to operate.” He described his medical work to be "de-stressed".

“I will continue doing this until I die and I miss not being able to be here every day,” he added. “Whenever I drive to work on weekdays, I wish I could turn left towards the hospital.”

Tshering claims that running the country and treating patients are the same.

“At the hospital, I scan and treat patients. In the government, I scan the health of policies and try to make them better,” he said. Moreover, he does academic rounds on Thursday mornings from 7.30 am to 10 am during which he offers advice to trainees and new doctors.

Tshering reportedly had trained in Bangladesh, Japan, Australia and the US before starting his political career in 2013. But his party could not win the majority in that year's election. However, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck appointed him to lead a team of doctors and travel to the kingdom’s far-flung villages to provide free medical treatment.

No wonder that the Himalayan country is famous for measuring citizens’ Gross National Happiness.

