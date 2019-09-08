Bigg Boss 13 promo: Salman Khan promises 'super' twist and turns in the new season

Season 13 of the controversial, but much-loved reality show, Bigg Boss, hasn't even begun yet, but the show has already been making headlines for a number of things. On Sunday, the makers released the second promo of the reality show.

In the video, we can see Salman Khan promising the audience fresh events and twists and turns in the thirteenth season. The promo begins with Salman telling the audience to expect some 'tedha (twisted)' things happening in this season while standing inside an hourglass. The host also mentioned that the season's finale will happen in four weeks' time.

Sharing the video on social media, the makers wrote: "Television ka blockbuster lekar aa rahe hain the one and only @beingsalmankhan! Are you ready for #BiggBoss13 with a twist that’s super tedha? @vivo_india #BB13 @BiggBoss coming soon!?"

Last month, the Dabangg actor had shared the first promo of Bigg Boss. In the promo video, seated in a cabin, shaking from the tremors of the train, Salman Khan is seen explaining the concept of the new season and how it will be a fast-moving one causing a lot of anticipation.

Looking at the promotions, we can surely say that this season will take you on a thrilling ride filled with jolts, surprises, and drama.

Speculation has begun on the contestant line-up for Bigg Boss 13. Zareen Khan, Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Warina Hussain, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ankita Lokhande, Rakesh Vashisth, Mahika Sharma, Danny D, Jeet Chirag Paswan, Vijender Singh, Rahul Khandelwal, Himansh Kohli, Mahima Chaudhary, Meghna Malik, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Dayanand Shetty, Faizy Boo, Ritu Beri, Sonal Chauhan, Fazilpuria and Siddharth Shukla, are likely contestants.

Salman Khan has been hosting the popular reality show since season 4. The 13th season will also undergo a lot of changes. The makers have decided to change the location of the shoot from the usual Lonavla sets to Goregaon's Film City.

There are also reports suggesting that the new season of Bigg Boss won't have commoners as its house-mates, and will only have celebrities. The show had changed its format last year, with its unique theme 'Vichitra jodis', by roping in commoner contestants. However, the season failed to strike a chord with the viewers.

The 12th season of Bigg Boss had four pairs of commoners namely Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel from Madhya Pradesh, Saba Khan and Somi Khan from Jaipur, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh from Haryana and musicians Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani. They competed with known celebrities like Karanvir Bora, Dipika Kakkar, S Sreesanth, Nehha Pendse, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu for the coveted title. The season was won by Dipika Kakar while Sreesanth was the runner- up of the show.

