Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan drives a tractor, promises to overturn the speedbreaker caused due to COVID-19

Bigg Boss fans can finally rejoice. The 14th season of the controversial reality TV show will soon be returning to your television screens! On Sunday, the makers made the revelation through a teaser featuring host Salman Khan.

In the video, we can see the host engaged in farming and riding a tractor while he says, "Lockdown laya hai normal life mein speed breaker isliye uga raha hun chawal aur chala raha hun tractor. Par ab scene paltega - Bigg Boss 2020 (Lockdown brought a bump to everyone’s life, which is why I am growing rice. But now the time has come for the season to change because Bigg Boss 2020 is here.)".

Taking to Instagram, the makers released the Bigg Boss 14 teaser with a caption that read, "Ab paltega scene, kyunki #BiggBoss dega 2020 ko jawaab! #BB14, coming soon only on #Colors (sic)".

Excited much? The reality show will be delayed by a month owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Earlier this month, the production house started the online registration, followed by online auditions to zero in on the contestants.

Speaking to mid-day, a source had said, "The participants will be a mix of celebrities and commoners. The team has shortlisted 30 people, of which 16 will enter the Bigg Boss house. The 16 contestants, comprising 13 celebrities and three commoners, will be tested for COVID-19 before being sent inside the house. The set, as well as the items inside the house, will be sanitised. The set will be constructed at Film City, and Salman will travel from his Bandra residence for the shoot. Only on Saturdays, will he be at his chalet".

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Bigg Boss 14 makers to tweak certain rules for the contestants. They have also made amends to the contestant policies and contract. "While every year contestants get paid weekly, this season contestants will be signed on a pre-decided budget and won't be paid weekly. Due to the financial crunch, the show will have 5 popular faces with the lesser-known ones. Given the high amount of uncertainty involved, if in any situation the reality show is stalled in between, the production won't pay for the episodes which didn't happen. A contestant can be eliminated basis of their hygiene, and their temperatures will be checked on a daily basis. If a contestant falls ill, he will be disqualified, but the show won't pay them. Contestants with good immunity will only be taken", a source said.

While the makers have not confirmed who will be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, media reports suggest Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen has been approached for the reality show. And he is in discussion with the team of the show to appear alone, amid news of marital differences with his wife, actress Charu Asopa. There's buzz that besides Rajeev Sen, actors like Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma and Adhyayan Sumar are also in talks for the show.

Season 13 of Bigg Boss was won by TV star Sidharth Shukla, while the runner-up was model Asim Riaz. Other finalists included television actress Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.

