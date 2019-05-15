Black Mirror drops Season 5 trailer starring Miley Cyrus

television

The fifth season will star Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, Pom Klementieff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in major roles

Netflix has set a June 5 premiere date for Black Mirror‘s three-story Season 5, with Anthony Mackie and Miley Cyrus among the cast in the stand-alone episodes.

Check out the new trailer here:

According to Variety, Cyrus will play a performer with thousands of fans who appears to have undergone a transformation in order to rise to a higher level of fame in meta storyline.

The series explores the negative impact new technology can have on the modern world. The first two seasons of the show aired on Channel 4 in the UK before Netflix picked it up for its third and fourth seasons. Season four was released on December 29.

The new installment of the sci-fi anthology series, which explores the negative impact new technology on the modern world, comes hot on the heels of the interactive stand-alone Black Mirror: Bandersnatch at the end of 2018.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch was set in the early 1980s, and the plot revolved around a young programmer, Stefan, who is attempting to turn a fantasy novel into a game with multiple endings, for a big company. The trauma of losing his mum in an accident as a child, and the tumultuous relationship he shares with his father, doesn't make this task easy. And then, before he can even make sense of what he is doing with the game, he realises that he doesn't have a mind of his own, because somebody from the 21st century, a Netflix viewer, is making decisions for him.

It will consist of three all-new stories from creator Charlie Brooker and executive producer Annabel Jones.

The fifth season will star Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, Pom Klementieff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.

