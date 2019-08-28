B-town buzz: Did Aayush Sharma confirm Arpita's pregnancy; Esha Gupta gets inked

bollywood

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan expecting child again while Farhan Akhtar gears up for the shoot of Rakyesh Om Prakash Mehra's next sports drama, Toofan

Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita Khan and son Ahil

Aayush Sharma seems to have confirmed the news that wife Arpita Khan is pregnant. The LoveYatri (2018) actor shared a family portrait on social media and captioned it, "Family, where life begins and love never ends (sic)." B-Town's marketing strategist, Varun Gupta, wrote, "All four are looking amazing (sic)." Sharma replied, "Ha, ha thanks sir." The couple's first-born is son, Ahil, 3.

Tough bout

Farhan Akhtar has begun work on Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan. The actor shared a picture of the director on the set and captioned it, "The calm before the storm (sic)." Mehra considers the project even more challenging than his Aamir Khan-starrer Rang De Basanti (2006). Akhtar plays a boxer in the sports drama.

Mother dearest

Esha Gupta has got herself inked again. She's got 'maa' tattooed on her forearm. The Baadshaho (2017) actor shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "This means everything, exactly how I feel about ma... all I need is maa (sic)." Gupta has also tattooed the Latin phrase, Alis Volat Propriis, on her chest, which means 'she flies with her own wings'.

Nandita goes back to Telugu

Nandita Das marks her return to Telugu cinema after 13 years with Venu Udugula's Virata Parvam, which stars Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati. She was last seen in the National Award-winning Kamli (2006). "I am shooting for a film in a language I don't speak after over a decade. But once I was on the set in Hyderabad, the atmosphere brought back the joy of being part of a strong story without having the responsibilities of being the director. It is a short, but significant character. Sai is an amazing actor and person. I look forward to working with Rana in the second schedule," says Das. The film, set in the 1990s, is about the Naxal movement.

Dispelling notions

Two weeks after the release of his single, Rukta Nah, Naezy is out with a new track, Vahem, in which he opens up about the misconceptions around his stardom and personal life. Vahem is Naezy's emotional appeal to family and friends. "It is about breaking the perception that people have created about the choices I've made. I am not welcomed by a lot of people around me. I shouldn't be judged based on false perceptions created around the dark side of hip-hop culture," he says.

