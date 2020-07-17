Buildings collapse in Fort and Malad: Four dead, 16 others injured

Rescue operations on at the Bhanushali building collapse site in Fort where some people are still feared trapped in the debris. Pic/ Bipin Kokate

Mumbai's monsoon woes are back with two building collapses reported on Thursday even as the city continues to receive intermittent rainfall.

While a search operation is being carried out by civic workers, fire brigade and the police at one of the sites where two people died, the other incident has claimed two lives and injured 13 others.

A portion of a five-storey residential building collapsed near Lucky House in Fort around 4.43 pm on Thursday. A team comprising fire brigade officials, police personnel, BMC staff and 50 labourers along with eight fire engines and two rescue vans reached the spot and learnt that a portion of the ground floor, as well as an upper portion, had collapsed.

According to the JJ Hospital authorities, four people were brought to them from the site. Two of them have died while a 45-year-old woman is in a critical condition and a 48-year-old man has suffered minor injuries. Another person was also injured in the incident. Fire brigade authorities said a search operation was still on. Speaking to mid-day about the incident, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, "The building is under MHADA. The authority is responsible for its repair and maintenance. The building was vacant as repair work had to be carried out but some of the residents returned. We don't know the exact reason behind it." However, Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "The notices for repair work had been sent to the owner. But I got to know that there was some dispute between the owner and tenants and that's why the work got delayed. Action will be taken if the owner is found guilty."



A two-storey chawl at Malad’s Malvani area collapsed in the afternoon. Pic/ Satej Shinde

The second incident occurred in the afternoon. According to civic authorities, the fire brigade received a call around 2.35 pm informing them that a two-storey chawl in Malad's Malwani area, near Nuree Masjid, had collapsed. According to authorities, an 18-year-old boy and a 23-year-old woman died in the incident. A total of 13 people were rescued and rushed to the nearby Hayat Hospital. They were discharged after treatment. A third incident occurred around 8:30 pm in which a part of a ceiling of a one-storey building at Banderwada in Andheri East collapsed. According to the fire brigade authorities, two people were injured in the incident.

(With inputs from Prajakta Kasale)

