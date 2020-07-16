Mumbai Rains: Landslide damages houses in Ghatkopar, two injured after building collapse in Andheri

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Heavy rains in Mumbai and its surrounding areas led to a few incidents of building collapses across different areas of the city today. While a portion of a two-storey building collapsed in Malad’s Malvani area, at CST portion of a five-storey residential building collapsed near Lucky House at Mint Road.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reaches the site in Mumbai' Fort where a portion of a building collapsed following heavy rain earlier today. Two people died and one injured in the incident, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. pic.twitter.com/kmjFCoYoSf — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

In the later part of the evening, nine to ten houses were damaged due to a landslide that took place at Sakinaka in Ghatkopar. The incident was reported at around 7:30 pm. According to mid-day reporter, the Mumbai Fire Brigade department received a call regarding a landslide taking place near Manisha Bar, next to Kajupada in Sakinaka. While a team of Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and BMC ward staff was rushed to the spot, no casualty was reported.

In a separate incident, a part of the ceiling plaster Iqbal Manzil (G+1 structure) collapsed at around 8.30 pm. The incident took place at White House and Bohari Colony in Marol, Andheri (E). A team of Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, BMC ward staff, and an ambulance were deployed to carry out the rescue operation.

As per MFB officials, two people injured were sent to the nearby hospital by the local public, while the rescue operation to remove two senior citizens stuck on the 1st floor was underway.

Mumbai and its adjoining areas have been witnessing heavy rains since Tuesday night, resulting in water-logging and traffic jams in many areas.

With inputs from Prajakta Kasale

