Mumbai Rains: Landslide damages houses in Ghatkopar, two injured after building collapse in Andheri
Nine to ten houses were damaged due to a landslide that took place at Sakinaka in Ghatkopar
Heavy rains in Mumbai and its surrounding areas led to a few incidents of building collapses across different areas of the city today. While a portion of a two-storey building collapsed in Malad’s Malvani area, at CST portion of a five-storey residential building collapsed near Lucky House at Mint Road.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reaches the site in Mumbai' Fort where a portion of a building collapsed following heavy rain earlier today. Two people died and one injured in the incident, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. pic.twitter.com/kmjFCoYoSf— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020
In the later part of the evening, nine to ten houses were damaged due to a landslide that took place at Sakinaka in Ghatkopar. The incident was reported at around 7:30 pm. According to mid-day reporter, the Mumbai Fire Brigade department received a call regarding a landslide taking place near Manisha Bar, next to Kajupada in Sakinaka. While a team of Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and BMC ward staff was rushed to the spot, no casualty was reported.
In a separate incident, a part of the ceiling plaster Iqbal Manzil (G+1 structure) collapsed at around 8.30 pm. The incident took place at White House and Bohari Colony in Marol, Andheri (E). A team of Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, BMC ward staff, and an ambulance were deployed to carry out the rescue operation.
As per MFB officials, two people injured were sent to the nearby hospital by the local public, while the rescue operation to remove two senior citizens stuck on the 1st floor was underway.
Mumbai and its adjoining areas have been witnessing heavy rains since Tuesday night, resulting in water-logging and traffic jams in many areas.
With inputs from Prajakta Kasale
After receiving one of the rainiest spells in the first week of July, Mumbai and its surrounding areas saw a dip in the intensity of rainfall which again picked pace in the last few days.
Mumbai and its surrounding areas have been receiving heavy spells of downpour since Wednesday night. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall will conitnue in the city on Thursday.
IMD Mumbai's Deputy Director-General K S Hosalikar said that areas like Bandra and Mahalaxmi in the city received 201 mm and 129 mm rainfall respectively between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 6.30 am on Thursday.
The heavy downpour throughout the night has led to water-logging and traffic jams at several places. On Thursday morning, slow-moving traffic was witnessed on Western Express Highway at Ismail Yusuf College in Jogeshwari.
In photo: A woman armed with mask and gloves waits for a bus during heavy rainfall.
According to the IMD, the Santacruz observatory recorded 191.2 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, while the Colaba weather station in South Mumbai recorded 156.4 mm rainfall in the same time span.
Taking to Twitter, Hosalikar said that Mumbai and its surrounding areas have recorded light to moderate rains in the last 3 hours. He further said that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected today. He also said that a nowcast of intense rains for Mumbai is still on.
As heavy rains continued to lash several parts of the city and its surrounding areas, Mumbaikars were seen rushing to catch BEST buses and walking through knee-deep waters to reach their offices.
IMD had issued red alerts for Gujarat and coastal Maharashtra. Parsi colony, Dadar, Hindmata, Dadar TT, Mahim, King Circle, Andheri subway, and Khar Subway were few of the areas that witnessed water-logging.
In photo: Business tycoon Yash Birla snapped cycling on Nepean Sea Road without wearing a face mask.
Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh took to Twitter and urged Mumbaikars to drive slow during rains. He shared a picture of a car with a caption that read, "Monsoon on roads! Drive slow.'
A part of a building collapsed in Grant Road. In a similar incident, a portion of a three-storey residential building, classified as 'very dangerous', collapsed in Thane district after heavy overnight rains. No casualty was reported.
In photo: A man plays with his cats at his residence in Bandra while enjoying the pleasant weather.
BMC has urged citizens to stay away from the shore and not to venture into water-logged areas. The BMC also advised citizens to be responsible and alert to ward off monsoon related diseases such as malaria and dengue.
According to private weather agency Skymet, the heavy rainfall that will continue till Thursday night is likely to see a gradual decrease by Friday. Occasional rains will continue to pour over the city and the temperatures are likely to rise in the coming days, Skymet said.
In photo: Major traffic jam was witnessed at Western Express Highway due to heavy rainfall.
Skymet said that even though the intensity of the rains will see a decrease by Friday, the city will not go completely dry.
In photo: Auto-rickshaw drivers try to capture the waves as heavy rains lash several places in Mumbai.
In photo: A young couple enjoys the weather at Bandstand promenade in Bandra.
In photo: A boy taking a photograph of a friend by the seashore in Bandra.
Mumbai Rains: City and its neighbouring areas have been receiving heavy rainfall since Wednesday, which caused waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas. While few incidents of building collapse and trees uprooting were reported, there were no casualties. Private weather agency Skyemt said that heavy spells of rainfall will see a gradual decrease by Friday.
(All photos/Bipin Kokate, Ashish Raje, Pradeep Dhivar, Satej Shinde, Shadab Khan)
