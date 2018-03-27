Busy bees Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli struggle to find time for each other

Anushka steals two days from Sui Dhaaga shoot, heads off to Delhi to spend time with hubby Virat



Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Three months after their fairytale wedding in Italy, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are struggling to find time for one another. Sharma, who wrapped up the shoot of Varun Dhawan-starrer Sui Dhaaga in Bhopal on March 22, jet off to the capital to spend time with the Indian cricket team captain. However, with the Delhi leg of the shoot commencing on March 24, the actor could steal a mere two days with her husband before heading back to work.

A unit hand tells us, "Anushka and Virat have been working at a frenetic pace, and have been unable to spend much time together owing to their busy schedules. So when Anushka found a two-day window, she promptly decided to make the most of it and joined Virat in the capital." Her co-star Dhawan headed back to Mumbai around the same time for October promotions. The source adds, "It worked out perfectly for them — once she resumed shooting on Saturday, Virat began practising for the Indian Premier League that is set to kick-off next month."

