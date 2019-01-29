Chhichhore uses nicknames inspired by Nitesh Tiwari's college life

bollywood

Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari is a fun, light film that features Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput in lead roles. This is Tiwari's next directorial project after Dangal

Writer-director Nitesh Tiwari is currently working on Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming Chhichhore with Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Tiwari revealed the names and nicknames of all the characters in the movie. He revealed that one of the characters is called Sexa because he's always looking to get laid, while there's another character named Acid.

The first poster of the film shows two ears captured in the film - one set in college (1992) and the other one in the present time. Take a look at the poster here:

Tiwari shared why he chose quirky names for the characters, "I have spent four years in a hostel and during my IIT days, it used to be a tradition to call out names and tag people. The nicknames that we gave, ranged from being conventional to extremely weird depending on peoples' names and the context behind."

The director further added that the names we see in the poster originate from his hostel, but that he's tweaked them to suit the characters. For example, 'Acid' is a very angst-ridden guy, 'Mummy' is the homesick guy and misses his mother the most. "The strange thing is that your so-called roomies will always call you by your nicknames or rather, I still do that. I have my friends from IIT- Bombay and their nicknames are Guppa, Gucci, Puke, B-Zero, Dard Kumar, Skinny, Bhindi, Danda and many more," added Tiwari.

The poster also features the popular Hindi saying 'kutte ki dum tedhi ki tedhi', which suggests a fun, out-of-the-box film. It stars Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla and Naveen Polishetty.

Chhichhore is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film is slated to hit theatres on August 30, 2019.

