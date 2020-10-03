COVID-19 in Mumbai: Goregaon-Dahisar most notorious for not wearing masks

The northern part of the city has emerged as the most notorious in terms of wearing masks, data from the civic body and the Mumbai police have revealed. The police have booked 5,741 people for not wearing masks while the BMC has fined 17,037. Of these, 2,279 police cases are in the North Region while 1,629 people were fined in the R South ward.

Till September 30, the civic body has collected R58,32,300 in fines.

Mumbai police's Northern region spans from Goregaon to Dahisar where the civic wards P North, P South, R Central, R North and R South fall. These wards have seen action against 4,479 people with fines worth Rs 16,76,800 collected. Of this, R South ward that covers Kandivli and Charkop alone has contributed Rs 6,66,600.

Under BMC's action, the ward in the second place is the C Ward with 1,305 cases and Rs 5,87,300 collected in fines. The ward comprises Pydhonie, Marine Lines, Chira Bazar, Kalbadevi and Bhuleshwar.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health) Suresh Kakani told mid-day, "We appeal people to follow rules and protect everyone from COVID-19. Action will be taken against those who violate rules."

Mumbai police take action under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. There have been 22,142 COVID-related offences in the city, with 10,078 in the North Region. The South Region has the lowest number of cases at 2,230, with 317 of them being related to not

wearing masks.

For not wearing masks, 696 cases have also been registered in Central Region, 1,182 in East Region and 1,267 in Western Region.

In addition, there are also 10,764 cases for crowding. The North Region again has most number of cases in this category at 4,607, while the South Region has 1,123, Central Region has 1,444, East Region has 1,892 and West Region has 1,692 cases.

