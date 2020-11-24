COVID-19: Mumbai still leads in Maharashtra with fresh cases

AHAR - Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association - had organised a Covid-19 test camp with the BMC for hotel workers of G North zone 4 at Aswad hotel, Shivaji Park on Monday. Pic/Ashish Raje

After a steady rise, the numbers in the state dropped to 4,153 cases on Monday taking its total tally to 17.84 lakh cases, while the number of COVID-related fatalities dropped to an all-time low figure of 30 deaths. The city's daily count similarly showed a drop with 800 fresh cases even as the number of COVID-related casualties were less than 15.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 800 cases followed by Pune with 378 cases and Nashik with 317 cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 209 new cases, all other districts had less than 200 cases each.

The state's recovery rate dipped to 92.74 per cent and while 3,729 patients were discharged in the state, 372 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate fell back to 91 per cent while the doubling rate dipped further to 233 days. Among the COVID patients who are being treated, while more than 17,000 are in Pune, 15,015 are in Thane and 12,707 are in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state dipped to 2.61 per cent and till date, there have been 46,653 COVID-related deaths. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state now stands at 1,013.

All-time low deaths

There were 30 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 14 deaths while all other districts reported fewer than five deaths each. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 14 deaths, 12 patients were suffering from other ailments while 11 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a rise in cases, the city's daily growth rate rose marginally to 0.30 per cent as the total count is over 2.76 lakh cases. Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and all the wards have a growth rate less 1 per cent each. Currently, P South ward is leading with 0.41 per cent followed by M West and R South wards. Three wards in the city now have more than 800 cases and cumulatively, nine wards have more than 500 active cases each.

