CWC meeting begins, Sonia Gandhi not present

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Sheila Dikshit

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), chaired by the Party chief Rahul Gandhi, started its meeting on Saturday to discuss the political situation in the country, however, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was not present as she was unwell.

They are likely to discuss, among other things, the political situation in the country and the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

This meeting is the second under Rahul Gandhi's chairmanship.

The Congress has slammed the Narendra Modi government over the NRC, saying the highly sensitive exercise has been "tardy" and has led to massive insecurity in Assam. The NRC draft, published on July 30, has excluded 40 lakh people.

The meeting of the CWC, the Congress' highest decision-making body, is also expected to discuss the preparations for the Assembly polls in four states this year and the issue of alliances for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

