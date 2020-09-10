Deepika Padukone visits a salon, gets a new look before going back to work

A lot of Bollywood and television celebrities have got back to work after nearly five months of quarantine. Akshay Kumar has resumed work and begun shooting for his film, Bell Bottom, and the next name is that of Deepika Padukone. She will be resuming shoot soon in Goa for Shakun Batra's film.

And before heading to Goa, she paid a visit to a salon to get a new look. A fan-club of the actress took to its Instagram account to share some pictures of the actress wearing a mask, happily posing in front of the mirror, and getting a new hairdo.

Have a look at the post and the pictures right here:

Apart from Padukone, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Produced by Dharma Productions, this film is slated to release on the Valentine's Day week next year. Not only this drama, Padukone's also gearing up for 83 with Ranveer Singh and directed by Kabir Khan.

This drama, based on the Indian Cricket Team's victory in the 1983 World Cup, was slated to release in cinemas on April 10 this year but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic that resulted in the worldwide lockdown. A new release date is yet to be announced.

And lastly, she has also been roped in for a Pan-India film with Prabhas that was announced recently. Padukone will be completing 13 years in the Hindi film industry in 2020. She started her career with the blockbuster Om Shanti Om and went on to do films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Love Aaj Kal, Housefull, Cocktail, Race 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, Happy New Year, Piku, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.

She was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Deepika Padukone To Leave For Goa For Shakun Bhatra's Movie On September 11

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news