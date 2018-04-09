Delhi court likely to pronounce order in 2002 Abu Salem extortion case

Although Salem had earlier claimed that the prosecution did not have enough evidence against him in the case, a fresh production warrant was issued against him in February.



The Patiala House Court is likely to pronounce the order in the 2002 Abu Salem extortion case on Monday. The move comes two weeks after the court heard final arguments in the case against Abu Salem. Although Salem had earlier claimed that the prosecution did not have enough evidence against him in the case, a fresh production warrant was issued against him in February.

Through his lawyer, the gangster had also claimed that his trial in the case violated an order by which he was extradited to India from Portugal in 2005. On a related noted, Salem is facing trial for allegedly demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money from Delhi businessman Ashok Gupta in 2002. While he has already been granted bail in the case, he continues to be in jail for his involvement in various other cases, including the serial blasts which rocked Mumbai in 1993.

After hearing the defence' s arguments, Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sehrawat set January 31 as the next date of hearing, wherein the prosecution will submit its replies to the claims made by Salem. Earlier on January 11, the apex court upheld the writ petition filed by the gangster to be 'infructuous'. In the petition, Salem had sought that direction be given to the Centre to send him back to Portugal as it had allegedly flouted rules while seeking his deportation.

