Devoleena Bhattacharya recalls the dream that turned into a 'nightmare'

Devoleena Bhattacharya, known for playing the role of Gopi Bahu hasn't really found the right connection inside the house up lately. In the recent clip of Unseen Undekha on VOOT, the reel life Bahu spills details on Marriage are no less than a nightmare for her.

In an interesting conversation with BFF Rashami, Devoleena opens up about a strange dream and shares, "You know me, every time there was this topic about marriage, from both the sides. But for the first time, I saw a dream."

She goes on to narrate her experience "I was very scared after seeing that dream. I saw that I got married." Before narrating the whole scenario Devoleena expresses, "I have my priorities very clear. My first priority is my mother, no matter what happens."

Talking in detail about her dream, Devoleena continues, "So the next day, everyone is arranging the breakfast at the dining table and I get a call from my mom that there's some problem at home and she needs me. I tell her I'm coming in a while. Then he comes out and tells me his mom has to go somewhere so take her, I refuse as I have to go to my mom as she needs me. I'll join later."

Devoleena tells Rashami that in her dream itself an argument erupts as she takes a stand for her Mom, and says "So I slam the gate and leave and suddenly the dream ends. And I hold my ears!"

