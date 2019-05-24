Did you know about this hidden talent of Fatima Sana Shaikh?

bollywood

We have found a hidden talent of this Thugs of Hindostan actress! Fatima Sana Shaikh loves doodling. Check out these pictures

Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Fatima Sana Shaikh has impressed viewers her promising performances in films and dance. The actress' Instagram handle is also a delight for her followers as she keeps sharing photos and videos of her dancing her heart out. Now, we have found a hidden talent of this Thugs of Hindostan actress! Fatima Sana Shaikh loves doodling.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is currently in the United States of America on a personal trip has shared many pictures of her work on her social media handle. Sharing one of her doodles the actress wrote, "This is something I drew. Not my art. Original is by Ciara Bautista. Whom I really admire."



Fatima Sana Shaikh shared these images as her Instagram stories.

On the other hand, recently she was trolled for her body type on Instagram, and she gave a piece of her mind to the trolls like a boss. One of the users commented on the picture saying, "Aap ku log jo bolre wo sahi bolre zara apna badan ku chupao please i will request u aap musalman hai zara samjho aap please dusrao ku block kardere aap nai karna aisa kya patta kisi ki baat sunle to jannat ka zariya banjai wo aap ke liye . Agar aap ku kuch bolra laga tu mafi chatao".

To this, the Dangal girl shot back saying, "Aap mere dost. You are blocked.. Mah badan, mah rulz.. Your Gamla, your phool".

Apart from this, the actress is also good at photography and her social media is a testimony of different talents the actress possesses. Just two-films-old, Fatima has garnered a huge fan base across the nation. Fatima has recently breached the 2 million followers mark on Instagram is quite active on social media.

Gearing up for her upcoming film with Anurag Basu as well as her first horror-comedy with Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been running around-the-clock schedule.

Having wrapped a schedule of Anurag Basu's next in Bhopal, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been extremely excited to mark her first collaboration with Anurag Basu and Rajkummar Rao.

