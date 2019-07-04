Disha Patani's photos with her wide-eyed cat will melt your heart

bollywood

Disha Patani's Instagram picture with her adorable pet has caught the attention of netizens

Disha Patani

Disha Patani never fails to grab the attention of the world through her Instagram post. This time, a picture of Disha with her adorable pet has caught the attention of netizens and they can't stop swooning over it!

The social media favourite actress shared a photo on her Instagram handle with her white feline. Disha has donned a light blue hoodie and is seen holding her cat, who is staring into the camera. She captions it as, "keeetyyyy".

Check out the picture here:

Disha also has a pooch named Bella, which (we assume) has not really welcomed the new member in the family. In the Instagram story shared by Disha, we can see Bella trying to seek Disha's attention, as she is holding her cat. She captioned it, "Jealous Bella," while also accompanying it with a laughing emoji.

Aren't these pictures enough to melt your heart?

Disha is not the only one, who has a feline pet. There are many other celebrities in Bollywood that have cats. From Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty, Manisha Koirala, Zarine Khan to Kalki Koechlin, they are all proud owners of their pets.

Recently, the actress was witnessed essaying the role of a trapeze artist in the blockbuster 'Bharat' which entered the 100 crore club at the box office and her bodacious dance moves in the hit song 'Slow Motion' is receiving all the appreciation and she has taken over the world like a storm.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which earned more than 100 crores at the box office and her recent film Bharat made over Rs 200-crore mark. Disha Patani will be seen next in Mohit Suri's Malang. It stars veteran Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu and will release next year. Most of the shooting in March is concentrated in Mauritius and Goa.

On the personal front, Disha is in news for her alleged break-up with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. It was their countless appearances together and the sizzling chemistry they shared that first made people start talking about them being a couple. Not only that, but the pair are also great friends and share common interests. They have apparently decided to continue with their friendship despite the circumstances.

