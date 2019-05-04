Elli AvrRam adopts stray cat; spends every minute with the pet

bollywood

As it is Elli AvrRam's first pet, she is spending every waking moment with the feline

Elli AvrRam

Elli AvrRam has a new addition to her family. The actor-anchor has adopted a stray cat, who has been named Charles. As it is her first pet, she is spending every waking moment with the feline. She now realises why cats make the best pets.

Elli AvrRam is not the only one, who has a pet cat. There are many other celebrities in Bollywood that have cats as their pet. From Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty, Manisha Koirala, Zarine Khan to Kalki Koechlin, they are all proud owners of their pets.

On 24th birthday, Alia Bhatt gifted herself a kitten and named him, Edward Bhatt. Alia's sister, Shaheen is already an owner of two cats - Sheba and Piku. When Alia got Edward, Shaheen took to her Instagram account to write: "This is Edward Bhatt, first of his name, ruler of all (except for the ones Sheba rules) the Bhatt kingdoms [sic]"

On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez has a female kitten named Miu Miu. The latter often makes its way to Jacqueline's several Instagram stories and is also a part of her conversation. A few odd months ago, Alia Bhatt had shared a picture of Edward and Jacqueline was quick enough to say that lets hook up Edward and Miu Miu with each other.

Cool, isn't it?

Talking about Elli EvrRam, she was last seen in a romantic dance song, Haaye Oye with dancer-actor Shantanu Maheshwari. Apart from that, she was seen in the remake of the iconic Urmila Matondkar number, Chamma Chamma song for the film, Fraud Saiyaan.

