Watch video: Disha Patani does perfect cartwheel with one hand
Earlier this week, it was reported that Disha Patani, who was seen doing flips and hoops in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, got injured on the sets of her upcoming film Malang.
Bharat actress Disha Patani, who is popular for her love for fitness, impressed many fans with a perfect cartwheel. Disha took to her Twitter account on Tuesday to share a video clip in which she was seen performing a one-hand cartwheel. She captioned it: "Training after ages with my trainer..."
Training after ages with my trainer #NadeemAkhtar #flyzonefitness ðÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂ½âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ pic.twitter.com/QgAT8D5qZF— Disha Patani (@DishPatani) June 25, 2019
Earlier this week, it was reported that Disha Patani, who was seen doing flips and hoops in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, got injured on the sets of her upcoming film Malang. Malang, a romantic action thriller, is directed by Mohit Suri.
It stars veteran Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu and will release next year. Most of the shooting in March is concentrated in Mauritius and Goa. The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakraman.
On the personal front, Disha is in news for her alleged break-up with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. It was their countless appearances together and the sizzling chemistry they shared that first made people start talking about them being a couple. Not only that, but the pair are also great friends and share common interests. They have apparently decided to continue with their friendship despite the circumstances.
