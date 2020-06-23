Divya Khosla Kumar reacts to Sonu Nigam's accusations

Strongly reacting to singer Sonu Nigam's accusations on Bhushan Kumar and threatening to unmask him, his wife-actress-director Divya Khosla Kumar took to Instagram slam the singer. Sonu Nigam recently released a vlog calling out the monopoly in the Indian music industry that, he suggested, could lead to cases of frustration and suicide, like that of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On Monday, through his vlog 'Laaton ke MAFIA baaton se nahi maante', Nigam has alleged Bhushan Kumar of trying to sabotage his image. "Bhushan Kumar, now I have to mention your name. And you deserve to be addressed without respect. You have instigated the wrong person," he said, in the video in Hindi.

Reacting to the video, Divya Khosla Kumar posted a series of Instagram stories, mentioning Sonu Nigam as "such kind of people know how to play with the minds of the audience."

In another Instagram story, Divya Khosla Kumar mentioned that T-Series had launched Sonu Nigam in the industry. Touting it as a publicity gimmick by the singer, she called Nigam "thankless". She ended her Instagram story with the hashtag "#achasiladiyatunemerepyaarka"

In a candid talk with mid-day, other celebrities also spoke about the music industry in general:

Armaan Malik said, "Song creators should get publishing royalties. Hit songs earn crores for music labels. Playback singers too earn big sums via live shows by performing those hits. But the musicians who create them are given a meagre fee and don't generate much money off it. I hope this changes."

Meet Brothers said, "Since every artiste is signed by a music company, creativity is taking a hit. We hope that every artiste associated with a music project will be appointed based on their merit, and not because of the label that is backing them. An artiste should be free to perform for anybody that he wishes to."

Meanwhile, singer Neha Kakkar is the latest celebrity to take a break is singer Neha Kakkar. Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote a note that read- "Going back to sleep. Plz wake me up when there’s a better world. The world where there’s Freedom, Love, Respect, Care, Fun, Acceptance, Good People. Not Hatred, Nepotism, Jealousy, Bossy People, Hitlers, Murders, Suicides, Bad People." (sic).

