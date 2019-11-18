Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi will make you groove!

Having been featured in few music videos during the early stage of her career to the recent T-Series' Kabhi Yaadon Mein Aao, Divya Khosla Kumar is happy to be a part of another peppy number, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, directed by the director-duo, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The song is very special to Divya as it features her in a never-seen-before avatar. Interestingly, the gorgeous actor-director will be seen sporting four different looks in the song including that of a college student, new-age bride, movie star, and a cool futuristic theme look with applause-worthy special effects.

This music video was Radhika and Vinay's idea, right from recreating this song, to getting Divya to feature in the video, to the vision of the song to Divya's look. Divya is ecstatic with the way the video has turned out. She says, "The song is very special to me, as it is quite different than the kind of music videos you see. When Radhikaji and Vinayji shared their vision with me and I was instantly hooked on to it. I had a great time shooting the song and donning various interesting avatars. I hope the audience will enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it."

Have a look at the song right here:

Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru add, "Of all the songs we have directed, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi is closest to our heart... so for this recreated version for which we have given a young and catchy feel we needed a very special face... a classic beauty. And Divya was the most perfect choice... her presence has taken the song to an altogether new level. Besides the peppy composition, the song is high on special effects and narrative. We are sure the song will resonate with listeners across all age groups the way our original song did..!

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, Bhushan Kumar's Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi is penned by Jaani, sung by Neha Kakkar and music by Tanishk Bagchi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates