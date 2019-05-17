Do you know Aditi Rao Hydari doesn't Google herself anymore?

television

Aditi Rao Hydari spilt some beans on the show Feet Up With The Stars - 2. Aditi also revealed her 'to be guest list' if she were to host a party at her place. "I would invite Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar," she said.

Aditi Rao Hydari has revealed that she has stopped Googling herself, ever since she stumbled across some indecent images of her on the web. The actress expressed this in an episode of Voot's Feet Up with the Stars Season 2.

While narrating her experience of shooting for Yeh Saali Zindagi, Aditi said she was taken aback when she found her backless pictures on the Internet. "Once I googled myself and came across some not so pleasant images with bareback from my first movie. After that, I consciously decided to never Google myself again," she said.

Aditi Rao Hydari made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with the film Yeh Saali Zindagi, and later appeared in movies such as Bhoomi, Rockstar, Murder 3, Delhi-6 and Daas Dev.

The actress is set to appear in Telugu action-thriller V. Aditi Rao Hydari will be working with Sudheer Babu, with whom she had previously worked in the Telugu romantic drama Sammohanam (2018). To be directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, the film also stars Nani and Nivetha Thomas.

In the southern film industry, she has worked with legendary director Mani Ratnam too. While her screen presence and performance keeps getting appreciation, the audience does not get to see her as leading Bollywood heroine. When asked what is stopping her from being number one, she was quick to reply, "I really do not have an answer to that, but I want to say that I am happy with the opportunities that I have got in the last few years across the regions in Indian cinema where I have worked with some iconic filmmakers. I admire them for their excellence in the craft of filmmaking. So there is no regret and I see no reason to feel negative about it."

Aditi Rao Hydari believes that success is a matter of perspective. "For someone, success is to be the highest paid actress. For some, it might be the number of awards and for some, it is the number of films. Honestly, I feel privileged when a celebrated filmmaker offers me a role so that I can be a part of his vision. That is success for me."

