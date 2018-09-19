Doda Barfi recipe: How to make it

food

Here's the recipe of Indian traditional sweet Doda Barfi

Doda Barfi

Doda Barfi is a very traditional and festive sweet from Punjab. It is made with milk, sugar, butter, and nuts. Here's the recipe

Ingredients:

4 cup milk

1-1/2 cup heavy cream

2 cup sugar

3 tablespoon fine crack wheat (dahlia)

1 tablespoon clarified butter (ghee)

1 cup crushed cashews Nuts (kaju)

1 cup crushed almonds (badam)

2 teaspoons cocoa powder

2 tablespoons sliced pistachios for garnishing

Method

In a small pan stir fry crack wheat with butter over medium heat, till it turns brown in color. Set aside. In a heavy bottom pan over medium high heat boil the milk, and heavy cream, together.

Let it boil till milk begins to thicken for about 40 minutes, stir occasionally. Add crack wheat and sugar mix well and keep cooking for about 20 more minutes and stirring occasionally.

Add cocoa powder mix well, add cashews and almonds stir continuously until milk becomes like a soft dough and barfi start leaving the sides of the pan. The barfi will also start leaving the butter. This should take about 15 minutes.

Transfer the Doda to 12-inch plate shaping it into square or rectangle in about ½ inch thick. While Doda is still warm cut them in about one-inch square.

Sprinkle the pistachios over Doda and lightly press them.

Recipe by: Kamlesh Rawat, Executive Chef, Radisson, Mumbai

