Donald Trump says kidney has special place in heart, Twitterati troll him

Updated: Jul 11, 2019, 14:29 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Trump was attending the event in order to sign an executive order which aims to incentivize in-home dialysis

Donald Trump

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has made some blasphemous statements in the past but this time he messed up in the basic anatomy of a human body.

President Donald Trump was addressing the medical community at an event on Wednesday where he claimed that the kidney "has a very special place in the heart". The video is cracking up the internet.

It is definitely a bizarre statement and the only conclusion that one can come to is that Trump does not know where the kidney is or he is very sentimental about the particular organ of our body.

Trump further added, "You've worked so hard on the kidney. Very special, the kidney has a very special place in the heart."

Twitterati was very amused with his statement and was quick enough to troll him.

Trump was attending the event in order to sign an executive order which aims to incentivize in-home dialysis, encourage kidney donations and tackle kidney-related diseases.

