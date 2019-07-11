Donald Trump says kidney has special place in heart, Twitterati troll him

international

Trump was attending the event in order to sign an executive order which aims to incentivize in-home dialysis

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has made some blasphemous statements in the past but this time he messed up in the basic anatomy of a human body.

President Donald Trump was addressing the medical community at an event on Wednesday where he claimed that the kidney "has a very special place in the heart". The video is cracking up the internet.

Guess where Donald Trump thinks the kidney is located?pic.twitter.com/vWCDtZwRJV — Joe Hullait (@joehullait) July 10, 2019

It is definitely a bizarre statement and the only conclusion that one can come to is that Trump does not know where the kidney is or he is very sentimental about the particular organ of our body.

Trump further added, "You've worked so hard on the kidney. Very special, the kidney has a very special place in the heart."

Twitterati was very amused with his statement and was quick enough to troll him.

He speaks like a 7th grader giving a book report of a book he has not read — Dee Dubs ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@d_weis) July 10, 2019

The kidney is located in the left ventricle of the heart, and the Moon is part of Mars. Oh also CH4 is labeled as a #FreedomGas on the Idiotic Table. #TrumpScienceLessons — Mark W (@B9lyEquivocal) July 10, 2019

Mars is part of the moon



Kidneys are in the heart



Hopefully, Trump is not in Uranus.



ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ



OMG - I crack myself up! — Cameron Steele (@Voyager19) July 10, 2019

why does no one love him enough to do a neurological intervention — prays w/faint damns (@Cy_Lanced) July 10, 2019

Trump was attending the event in order to sign an executive order which aims to incentivize in-home dialysis, encourage kidney donations and tackle kidney-related diseases.

