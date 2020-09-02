Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay to go off air after Parth Samthaan's exit?

The reboot of Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been hitting the headlines not only for its popularity but also for the entry and exit of its co-stars. Recently, the show's lead star Parth Samthaan, aka Anurag had announced that he is leaving the show. The actor is been loved by many Kasautii followers, courtesy: his on-screen chemistry with the co-star Erica Fernandes, who plays the character Prerna in the show. Following his exit, the makers had begun the hunt for a new face but looks like things haven't worked out.

The shoot of the show had been stopped for four months due to the COVID-19 outbreak and resulting lockdown, but once the show began filming again, Parth Samthaan was diagnosed as COVID-positive. After resuming shoot recently, Samthaan told Ekta Kapoor that he wanted to quit.

Now, according to media reports, Ekta Kapoor's production house has reportedly decided to pull off the show and replace it with another show in the same time slot. Speaking to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development said, "The makers and the channel were in talks with Parth to retain him for a couple of months but Parth stood by his decision. He was supposed to end his contract with his last day being September 5. Since, a new face did not look like a possibility right now with so many change in faces already, the makers decided to pull off the show in the next two months and have asked Parth to shoot for small portions in between so that story reaches its conclusive end. Parth had agreed to give a couple of days in the next two months to fulfil his commitment to the show."

Apparently, Parth Samthaan has a Bollywood film in his kitty; he told a portal, "Parth wants to now direct his attention towards his health and the other projects he is in talks with. Ekta Kapoor has been trying to persuade Parth into retainment but the actor has expressed his wish to opt-out. The production, in the meantime, has already started to consider actors to step in Parth's shoes but are finding it difficult."

A source close to the development said, "Recently, she (Ekta) even roped in a third person known to both to help her convince Parth to continue with the show. But he is not keen."

The source added that Parth Samthaan has also been keeping to himself on the set, "In the last week alone, he didn't turn up on two days, Saturday and Monday, and on Tuesday, he shot for just two hours. He isn't even interacting with the unit much and keeps to himself."

The show's female antagonist Hina Khan had also quit the show earlier. She was replaced by Aamna Sharif.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a romantic drama TV series, which features Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover (who is no longer part of the show) and Aamna Sharif. The show is a reboot of the 2001 hit series Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which featured Shweta Tiwari, Cezzanne Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia.

