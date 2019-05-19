Elections 2019: TMC workers not letting people vote in Bengal, alleges BJP

national

BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Basirhat, Sayantan Basu was also present at the spot. "100 people were stopped from voting. We will take them to cast their vote," he said.

Voters in Basirhat and Jadavpur have alleged that TMC workers are disrupting the election process by not allowing them to vote.

A protest was held by voters outside booth number 189 in Basirhat. "We are not being allowed to vote by TMC goons. We went to Police for complaining against them, but TMC supporters stopped us midway and started beating us," a protestor said.

Similarly, in Jadavpur, there were disturbances in the polling process at booth number 150 and 137.

BJP's candidate from the parliamentary constituency, Anupam Hazra said, "Women TMC workers with covered faces are casting proxy votes, it is difficult to establish their identity. When we raised an objection to it, they created a ruckus at the polling station."

"TMC goons have beaten up a BJP Mandal president, a driver and attacked a car. We also rescued 3of our polling agents.TMC goons were going to carry out rigging at 52 booths. People are eager to vote for BJP but they are not allowing them to vote." he alleged.

West Bengal voted across all the seven phases of national polls, today being the last one. All the earlier phases have witnessed poll violence with TMC and BJP trading blame over the issue. Nine seats in the state are voting today.

Sunday marks the end of the seven-phase polling in the country with a total of 59 parliamentary constituencies voting today. The counting of votes would take place on May 23

West Bengal, witnessed clashes on Sunday too with Trinamool and BJP blaming each other for violence.



While vehicles of few leaders were vandalised in poll-related violence, BJP has also accused TMC of beating its office-bearers.



BJP MP candidate from Jadavpur, Anupam Hazra told ANI that the Mandal president of his party was beaten by 'goons' of TMC.

West Bengal: Voters hold protest outside polling station number 189 in Basirhat, allege that TMC workers are not allowing them to cast their vote. BJP MP candidate from Basirhat, Sayantan Basu says, "100 people were stopped from voting. We will take them to cast their vote." pic.twitter.com/9qoXEi8YDV — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

"TMC goons have beaten up a BJP Mandal president, a driver and attacked a car. We also rescued our three polling agents. TMC goons were going to carry out rigging at 52 booths. People are eager to vote for BJP but they are not allowing people to vote", he said.

With voting underway for the Seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections, large scale violence is being reported from different parliamentary constituencies of the state.

