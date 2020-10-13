Entrepreneur Abhay Sharma on brick and mortar digital influence. The new approach is here to stay!

Whether you own an online store or a Brick and Mortar business, one of the most important business needs is to increase revenue. To boost revenue, you need more leads or repeat customers or both.

Despite increasing online presence demand, the physical presence of businesses is not going away. As humans, we are still looking for a connection and prefer buying from businesses with a strong physical presence. It adds an extra layer of trust and comfort. We are talking about traditional brick and mortar businesses.

There have been endless arguments if an online business will outperform the physical stores? We can still argue about it, but there's no one right answer.

In an interview, one of the leading digital entrepreneurs, Abhay Sharma, said, "We are living in a world that is rapidly changing and transforming. The question is not about having a physical or online business; the real question is, are you adapting to the consumer's needs and being in front of their eyes (and in awareness) when they hear about the products and services in your niche?"

He continued with a really interesting question asking, "Do you have a first-page ranking in your client's brain when they hear or think about the products and services category that you offer?"

Consider how your clients discover you. What's the main thing they do? They search on Google to find your area, hours, and whether you offer the support/product they are searching for around.

That's the standard and hygienic digital presence every brick and mortar business must-have. It involves setting up a website, Google business listing, social media profiles like Facebook, Instagram, and have properly optimized listings with reviews, photos, and posts.

In continuation, Entrepreneur Abhay Sharma mentioned, "Having a hygienic digital presence is not enough for businesses to thrive. Every brick and mortar business must evolve to understand and implement behavior-based digital presence."

He humbly suggested, "Brick and mortar businesses must stop relying on just inbound marketing strategies and must proactively implement outbound behavior-based marketing strategies to reach and serve their dream clients. It's the right time to add a new layer in your marketing efforts."

Opening an online store (wherever applicable and possible) is a great way to expand your reach.

When asked how brick and mortar businesses can implement this new approach of reaching and acquiring clients, he suggested,

"Well, I would suggest two possible ways that any brick and mortar business can implement. It doesn't matter which industry you are in; these methods can help you.

First, you must be on your dream client's Google first page(his brain's search result). You can achieve this by publishing and boosting your best content using Advertising platforms. Start with Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube Ads (depending on your industry and target audience) and then retarget those who engage with your content.

Secondly, you must add a new vertical to your business called 'Educating Your Dream Client.'It will help if you educate your clients around your products and services and how to buy stuff. The dos and don'ts. Things to avoid and look for. Be at service and show that you genuinely care about them."

In the closing remarks, he said, "Brick and mortar businesses (physical businesses) will continue to stay and will thrive when they adopt the new ways of doing business and helping their clients. A few of our clients have already started reaping benefits of these strategies; Almost every brick and mortar business can do the same."

