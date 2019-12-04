Ex-racer Danica Patrick's romantic message for boyfriend Aaron Rogers. See post

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Former US Formula One racer Danica Patrick penned a sweet message for NFL star boyfriend Aaron Rodgers, who turned 36 on Monday. The ex-NASCAR driver Instagrammed a picture with the Green Bay Packers quarterback on a beach alongside a note.

"Happy birthday to my best friend and favourite person in the world! You are the one I want to tell my best and worst days to first," Danica, 37, wrote. Here is the full post.

"I am grateful the universe made you! The star dust started it all, but you have done nothing but make it better every year of your life. Thank you for being the loving, generous, thoughtful, patient, fun, funny, spontaneous, talented, smart, and uber attractive man, that I get to walk through life with. This journey we are on...it’s a really good one. I love you. Happiest of birthdays yet!" she concluded.

37-year-old Danica Patrick is the most successful woman in U.S. open-wheel racing. Danica is the only woman to win a race at IndyCar Series. She is also the first to ever clinche pole position at Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. At the Indianapolis 500, Danica earned the best finish by a woman racer. In her seven years at NASCAR, Danica has had 191 races. She has 116 races at IndyCar Series.

Before dating Aaron Rogers, Danica was married to physical therapist Paul Edward Hospenthal in 2005. They were divorced in 2013. She was then in a relationship with fellow racer Ricky Stenhouse Jr from 2012 to 2017. In February 2018, she began dating Aaron Rogers.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates