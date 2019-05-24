Farhan Akhtar: Training for films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Toofan is inherently a part of who I am

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar will be essaying the role of a boxer and this will be the second time when the actor will be playing the role of a sportsperson

Farhan Akhtar, who is amidst the intense preparations for his upcoming next, Toofan is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character. The actor will be essaying the role of a boxer and this will be the second time when Farhan will be playing the role of a sportsperson. The actor, who has nailed his act as Milkha Singh previously, is busy training for his next ambitious project and sports has always been a crucial part of his life.

Talking about sports Farhan shares, "I've always actively played throughout my life, be it football, volleyball or swimming. I have been an aficionado of sports. But training for films like Bhaag Milha Bhaag and Toofan; is inherently a part of who I am and something that I enjoy tremendously. I feel, in terms of my basic physical and mental development sports has played a huge role".

Since a few weeks, Farhan has been giving insights to his workout regime. The actor who made everyone believe in "make everyday count" with his recent video, is on a trail of posting pictures from his keep-fit sessions. When the actor takes up something then he makes sure that he delivers the best with utmost perfection and a testimony of the same can be seen on Farhan's social media.

Farhan is currently training under Drew Neal who is a former world kickboxing champion and Samir Jaura.

The actor is doing his bit for the society to promote sports by his films giving an impactful message through them. Owing to the actors' popularity Farhan as he has been chosen as the Indian ambassador for the UEFA champions league.

A widely celebrated, successful and influential celebrity in India, Farhan is an actor, screenwriter, director, and producer with countless movies to his credit. He has also flexed his musical muscles before – not just playing a part of the frontman of a rock band in the critically acclaimed film, Rock On!! (2008) – but he has also been keen on recording his own album for the longest time.

After 2013, six years later in 2019, the hit duo- Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are all set to reunite to create magic on screen for a film based on boxing titled, Toofan, an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP Pictures.

After acing the personification of Olympian sprinter Milkha Singh, Farhan is all set get into the shoes of a boxer in another sports-drama film titled, Toofan.

As rightly, the multitalented and multifaceted, Farhan is gearing up for his upcoming movie, The Sky Is Pink where the actor will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra after their previous work, Dil Dhadakne Do, which too created a buzz then!

