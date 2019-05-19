Watch video: Farhan Akhtar sweats it out for Toofan

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar posted a video on his Instagram handle where the actor is seen pushing his limits as he preps for the role of a boxer which he will be essaying in Toofan

Farhan Akhtar is going an extra mile to get the desired look and has been on a workout spree, to an extent that his benchmarks have been changing every week. Known to follow a strict pattern since the beginning, Farhan is taking methodical acting to an all new level.

Farhan Akhtar posted a video on his Instagram handle where the actor can be seen pushing his limits to prep for the role of a boxer, which he will be essaying in his upcoming film, Toofan. The actor shared the post and wrote, "I guess I didn’t know this is what he meant by a sit up. #ToofanInTheMaking #fitnessgoals#morecore #hardcore #abworkout #pushfurther #skillset @samir_jaura @drewnealpt".

Farhan has been training very hard to transform his body into a boxer's for which he has been undergoing rigorous training and is not skipping any session as the role demands a certain kind of physique. The actor's fans and Industry peers were floored by this video. Looks like, Farhan is surely going to blow everyone's minds with the role of a boxer.

Farhan, who has always raised the bar by working out rigorously for his films, be it Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and now Toofan, represents sportsmanship. The actor will also be seen as a special guest in the UEFA Champions League Football finale in Madrid.

Farhan Akhtar is not only known to have carved a niche in the acting space but many brands are opting for him as the face of their sports line.

Talking about Toofan, after 2013, the hit combination of Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are all set to reunite on screen for this film based on boxing, an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP Pictures.

After playing Olympian sprinter Milkha Singh, Farhan is all set to play the role of a boxer in another sports-drama.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is currently basking in the glory of his recent production 'Gully Boy' and web series 'Made In Heaven' and is also gearing up for his upcoming 'The Sky Is Pink', where the actor will be starring alongside Priyanka Chopra after Dil Dhadakne.

