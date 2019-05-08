Find Out Why Dance is the Thing to Do This Summer!

culture

This summer, Dance Pe Chance Mar Le!

Shiamak Davar

Whether it's a festival or a celebration, what is that one thing that we all do? Break into a dance! It’s the most fun activity that every one of all ages and all walks of life enjoys equally. So this year, as ace choreographer Shiamak Davar celebrates 25 years of his Summer Funk workshop and show, he gives us some reasons to shake that leg!

1. His motto is a good beginning, “Have Feet. Will Dance.” Now Shiamak believes that dance is for everyone. There is no such thing as two left feet, and if you believe there is, attend a dance class and you’ll change your mind! It’s not always about getting the steps right, that happens eventually. But at the moment, enjoying the music, moving your body and letting your spirit free; that is what dance is all about!

2. Are you shy or an introvert? Are you new in a city and looking to make friends? Do you want to do a group activity where everyone is happy and motivating? Then the dance is for you! And there is a reason for it too! When you dance you sweat, and you release ‘feel good’ endorphins that make you happy. Good music, good dancing is a great way to be in a happy state of mind.

3. From hitting the gym to going for a run and controlling your diet, some people find it hard to find the motivation to get fit. Get why not dance your way to fitness. An amazing cardiovascular workout, you can build your stamina, increase your flexibility, tone your muscles, gain strength and get fit by doing what you love to some great, upbeat music!

4. Start out early, start late, but dance will always keep you young at heart! If you’ve participated in or attended one of Shiamak’s Summer Funk shows, you’’’ know dance has no age. From the cute four-year-old toddlers to the inspiring eighty four-year-olds, dance has no age!

5. Do you wonder once you join the dance, then what? Well, there is a lot! Dance for one is constantly evolving! Just when you think you’ve mastered a move, there are so many more. When you think you’ve learned a style, you can pick up another one! And when you feel you have it in you, it’s time to learn, teach and learn some more!

So Sweat it out this summer and Beat the heat with some cool moves! You don’t need a reason to dance, once the music is on you’ll move on your own. Yet our own Guru of Dance is listed out the coolest reasons to start this summer! And just how he taught us in his a famous song choreographed by Shiamak, we’ll tell you too - Dance Pe Chance Mar Le!

Stories of the Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates