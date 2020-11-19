First Kiss: Yo Yo Honey Singh's upcoming song to have 90s dash; introduce new singer Ipshitaa

Yo Yo Honey Singh's upcoming single, First kiss, is finally on course. The rapper was slated to shoot the music video in Miami, but due to the current scenario, he had to review the destination. He considered Dubai but finally shot for it in hometown Delhi. The track, which has the '90s feel to it, introduces new singer Ipsitaa, who also features in the video.

The music single will release on November 24. A few days back, the rapper had taken to his Instagram account to share the poster of First Kiss. "My most awaited song #FirstKiss is releasing on 24th November, feat. @ipsitaaofficial (sic)", he captioned the picture. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

On the work front, Honey Singh had last crooned Chhalaang's Care Ni Karda, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, the song gives us a glimpse into the sweet relationship between the lead pair. The song was written by Alfaaz, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Hommie Dilliwala and sung by Sweetaj Brar and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Speaking about Care Ni Karda, Yo Yo Honey Singh said, "Luv Ranjan understands any song in just one go, he knows which song will work for his film and which won't. When he chooses a particular song for his film, he makes sure to shoot it pretty well. The song was written by Alfaaz and sung by a Punjabi vocalist, Sweetaj Brar. Once it was finalised for Chhalaang, me and Hommie wrote the rap. It is about a boy explaining to his girl that he does care for her while she thinks he does not! I am really excited about this one. It is a very sweet song and I am glad Nushrratt is also there in this. After Dil Chori, we will surely make history again."

Honey Singh has been associated with some chartbuster music in films like Cocktail, Khiladi 786, Boss, Ragini MMS 2, Bhootnath Returns, Yaariyan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Chennai Express.

However, there came a time when he was no longer singing or composing music and even spoke about it in an interview recently. He opened up on his battle with depression and how it was a terrible time for him. He said, "It was a terrible phase for me. A lot was going on with my mental well being. I had become an alcoholic as well. I used to not sleep so the disease started growing slowly inside me. It took me 3-4 months to accept that I'm actually not well."

He added, "It was a dark phase and I would request everyone to not hide it. Especially, an artists is like a mirror for an audience. When we can share every bit of our lives, why not this? People asked me where I had disappeared for two and a half years. So then I felt it's important to speak up."

