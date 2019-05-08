Five times Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal gave us major couple goals

bollywood

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal make for a lovely couple. What makes their relationship even sweeter is that both of them try hard to keep it low-key

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Pic/instagram.com/varundvn

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been dating for quite some time now, but not many know too many details about their relationship. This is because the couple has managed to keep their relationship out of the news for the longest time, and even now when the world knows about them, they prefer to keep it low-key. This is one of the many reasons that makes Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal one of the cutest couples of Bollywood.

On the occasion of Natasha Dalal's birthday today, May 8, we take a look at five times the couple gave us some serious couple goals.

When they wished each other on their birthdays

Varun Dhawan celebrated his 32nd birthday on April 24, and girlfriend Natasha had the sweetest message for him. In a picture she shared on Instagram, Natasha wrote, "Happy birthday to an amazing person who makes every day special. Continue to love life and never stop dreaming. Can't wait to share more memories together. Love you lots!"

And now, Varun Dhawan posted a video of his lady love cutting her birthday cake.

When Varun couldn't stop gushing about Natasha

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal share an extremely close bond and have known each other since their school days. In an appearance on Koffee with Karan, when Varun was asked about Natasha, the Judwaa 2 actor said, "I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually."

When they headed out hand-in-hand for a dinner date

Varun and Natasha look cute together, but they look cuter when they're holding hands, don't you think so? They're in their element when together, and make for a handsome couple. Varun and Natasha are spotted out and about frequently going to dinner dates and sometimes with their friends. It shows that they share a nice life together besides their individual ones, which is what being in a relationship is all about, isn't it?

When Varun was protective about Natasha

No one likes to hear people say bad things about their partners. It tends to evoke a sense of protectiveness towards our partners and speak out in defence of them. Varun Dhawan is just like us in this regard. When Arbaaz Khan, on his chat show, asked Varun about the one thing that pinches him on social media, Varun spoke about how Natasha is sometimes at the receiving end of trolling, "Everyone knows I have a girlfriend and that I have been in love for a very long time with Natasha. So sometimes when people use that and make stuff up, then I don't appreciate that and I feel like that is my thing and I think people should respect (sic)."

When Natasha was spotted with Varun's parents at Akash Ambani's wedding bash

It was quite a pleasant surprise to see Natasha attending the Ambani mega event with Varun Dhawan's parents, David and Karuna Dhawan. The 32-year-old actor posted this picture on social media and captioned it, "My parents gave up on me and adopted another [sic]" This shows that Natasha shares a close bond with Varun's family as well. If that isn't sweet, what is!

In related news, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal may be getting married in 2020. David Dhawan confirmed the same to Mensxp saying, "His marriage will happen next year maybe. I am very happy with their relationship. What more does a father need?"

Also read: Varun Dhawan on Natasha Dalal being trolled: You can't tell people where to draw the line

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates