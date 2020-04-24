Flashback Friday: Gulshan Grover shares an unseen picture with Aamir Khan from an unreleased film

Back in 1992, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Gulshan Grover, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rekha were all set to collaborate for India's most expensive film- Time Machine and to be directed by Masoom and Mr. India director Shekhar Kapur. Yes, it was supposed to be mounted on a lavish scale and made on an unheard budget. However, destiny had other plans and the film never saw the lights of the day.

Just like Mr. India, it was based on the genre of Sci-Fi and on the lines of the Hollywood classic Back to the Future. But given the scarcity of technology and budget constraints at that time, the producers decided to shelve the film. It was the story of a man who travels back in time with the help of a machine to meet his parents he has never seen. A similar concept was used by Vipul Shah in his 2010 film, Action Replayy.

And now, taking to his Instagram account, Gulshan Grover shared a still from that film and it's your perfect Flashback Friday picture that could cheer you up. Because during this lockdown, these nostalgic pictures are our best stress-busters.

Have a look right here:

After the success of Bandit Queen, Shekhar Kapur migrated to Hollywood, and Time Machine could never be revived. The cast may have moved on, but it would have been great to at least see a glimpse of what the makers wanted to achieve at a time when no filmmaker had the audacity to even imagine such a theme.

