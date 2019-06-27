food

Here's a Naga brunch that even vegetarians can look forward to

Bitter vegetables in garlic and tomatoes with flat beans

We all know of the good karma earned by Aal’s Kitchen creator, Alistair Lethron by bringing the authentic flavours of Nagaland to the bay. His brunches are always a hit and find takers in those with a discerning palate. This time though, for his upcoming pop-up, Lethron is experimenting with a proper sit-down meal (he usually holds buffet brunches or informal dining) to allow patrons to truly relish savour the flavours of authentic ingredients that we aren’t used to in everyday meals. Think bamboo shoots and bhut jholokia?

Alister Lethron

Another first for him with this event is his collaboration with chefs. Here, chef Amit Bharadwaj of The A would be helping him with the plating and service, and chef Nikita Patel would assist him in the kitchen, especially with the vegetarian food and the dessert (Naap Naang, a sticky black rice pudding with caramelized bananas/pineapple). “I am not good at food styling and plating, so their expertise would be of great help at the brunch,” he admits.

Lethron will bring to the table a multi-course menu with a couple of new recipes like pork/chicken in dry bamboo shoots and stir-fried mushroom cooked with a wild garlic and a herb called michinga that tastes like Sichuan pepper. Another vegetarian addition is the seasonal vegetable stew cooked with bamboo shoots, aneshi (fermented yam leaves), fermented soya bean, herbs and chillies and topped with fresh mustard greens. There is also bitter vegetables in garlic and tomatoes with flat beans. And plenty of hand pounded fresh chutneys called Tathus.

“To be honest, back home, there is no such thing as a vegetarian standalone dish and boiled veggies are always served on the side — as accompaniment, however, through the brunch, I aim to introduce the flavours of Nagaland to the vegetarians as well,” says Lethron.

