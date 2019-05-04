Gadchiroli blasts: Slain constables' kin demand high-level probe

national

Most of them claim standard procedures were not followed before the policemen took the route where their vehicle was blow up with an IED by Maoists

Apart from being responsible commandos attached to the Quick Response Team (QRT) of Kurkheda police station, Gadchiroli, all the 15 policemen who were killed on May 1 in an IED blast triggered by Maoists, were sole breadwinners for their families. Most had toddlers and were an inspiration for their siblings and relatives, who wanted to join the police force but after their demise, are contemplating changing their future plans.

mid-day reached out to some of these brave constables' families. Most of them are shocked with the happenings, and have demanded a high-level, impartial probe into the happenings and a source of livelihood for the next of kin. They want a probe because many of them claim standard procedures were not followed before the policemen took the route.

A senior police officer said, "We have registered the case against unknown assailants and are probing the case from every possible angle. The next of kin will get emoluments and compensation, as per the rules. The constables' widows will get their salary till the age of their retirement every month."

Martyr: Kishor Bobate, 32

Post: Constable (QRT)

Village: Churmura, Armori, Gadchiroli

Amar Bobate, a relative of Kishor told mid-day, "We have come across many Maoist attacks in the past, wherein the modus operandi is that the Maoists torch vehicles and wait in anticipation for the police team to use the route to reach the spot, when they ambush them. But a police inspector in-charge of QRT, reached the location on his two-wheeler with his bodyguard, and then phoned this QRT team to come to the location. This calls for a detailed probe."

Kishor served the QRT since 2010. His first posting was Jimalgatta, where he spent six years and then Kurkheda. "He never complained to us about such lapses by the concerned officer, with whom he worked earlier. Kishor was a graduate in Arts. He was to apply for leave on May 2, as he was to join us for a wedding on May 15, but instead, we got his body, which was laid to rest on Thursday night," Amar said.

He added, "Had Kishor died fighting naxals, we would not have felt so bad. He would have been a martyr. But 15 QRT members were blown to bits within seconds, and they could do nothing to defend themselves, and therefore we want a probe."

Martyr: Agraman Rahate, 34

Post:Constable (QRT)

Village: Arni, Yavatmal

Ashish Rahate, 29, the younger brother of Agraman said, "We hail from a poor family and Agraman was the sole bread winner. He did odd jobs to complete his HSC and joined the police force. Our parents were farm labourers and earned R150 per day. After our father's death in 2006, our mother continued to run the family." Agraman would give his salary home and was also supporting Ashish's education as he is appearing for the MPSC examination. "I wanted to join the police force, but after his death, I am rethinking my decision. Agraman is survived by his wife Reshma, 24, and two daughters, Gargi, 4, and Arushi who is 18 months old. After the state honour at the police ground in Gadchiroli, we were asked to take his body to our village," said Ashish.

Martyr: Amrut Bhadade, 32

Post: Constable (QRT)

Village: Moudha, Kuhi, Nagpur

Praful Bhadade, a relative said, "Amrut was posted in the worst Maoist prone areas of Ettapalli, and it is surprising that he never sustained a single bullet wound or injury during earlier operations. He was posted at Kurkheda since 2017. All we want to know is how and why did officers in charge not follow the protocol of sensitising the route before going to the location where the arson happened?"

Amrut leaves behind his wife Madhuri, 26, and daughter Kashvi who is 18 months old. His transfer to Nagpur (rural) police station was approved, but due to the election code of conduct, it was stalled. He was laid to rest on Thursday night, at the yet to be used cremation ground near their house after seeking permission from the tehsildar. A large number of people gathered for his last rites. He was the sole breadwinner for the family, including his aged parents.

Martyr: Dayanand Shahare, 38

Post: Constable (QRT)

Village: Dighori Mothi, Bhandara

"We just returned after immersing his ashes in the Wainganga river on Friday afternoon. He was the only earning member in the family and had spoken to his wife Muranli, 28, two days ago. His two children are very young. We request the government to help the family financially and also get a job for one of their relatives," said Dayanand's brother-in-law.

Martyr: Puransha Duga, 36

Post: Constable (QRT)

Village:Bhakrondi, Armori, Gadchiroli

Kiran Duga, Puransha's younger brother said, "He had come home in April to attend a wedding. He last called on the fateful morning (May 1) inquiring if labourers have come to dig the well near our house. Few hours later we learnt about the blast and since he was posted in Kurkheda, we suspected the worst."

"We are annoyed because no policemen from Gadchiroli accompanied the body. The police department arranged an ambulance after the wreath laying ceremony at the police

ground. After getting the body here, we did the final rites," added Kiran. Puransha is survived by his wife and two children, Prajwal, 4, and Anksh, 3, and was the sole breadwinner in the family.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates