Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Alternate routes and diversions to avoid city traffic

mumbai

Mumbai Police on Twitter shared a traffic plan for Ganesh Chaturthi for smooth and effective commuting

Pic/Atul Kamble

As Mumbai gear up to welcome the most awaited festival Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday, Mumbai Police on social media platform released a detailed list of roads that will be closed for vehicular traffic from September 2 to September 12 for the festive days. The details of the substitute routes were also provided by Mumbai Police on Twitter so that the commuters can avoid Ganpati immersion routes. As per the press note, alternate routes and diversions are:

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: First look of Chinchpoklicha Chintamani unveiled

1) South Bound traffic of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar road from its junction at Bharat Mata to Bawla Compound will be closed.

Substitute route:-

a) Traffic will flow from - Right turn at Bharat Mata Junction further Cury Road Bridge - Left turn at Shangate

Muter Chowk - N M Joshl Road - Author Road Naka - S Bridge Road - Babasaheb Ambedkar Road.

b) Left turn at Bharat Mata Junction towards - Naik Chowk - Saibaba Marg - left turn at GD Ambekar Marg -

Shrawan Yashwante Chowk.

2) North Bound traffic of Dr. Babuaheb Ambedkar road from its junction at Bawla to Bharat Mata Junction will be closed.

Substitute route:-

a) Traffic will flow from - Right Turn at Bawla Compomd towards T B, Kadam Marg further TanaJi Malusare Marg - Left turn at Rambhau Bhogale Marg - towards ShravanYashvante Chowk

b) Traffic will flow from - Left turn at Brijwasi sweet towards - S Bridge - N M Joshi road.

3) North bound traffic coming from Arthur road Naka towards Gas company junction via Chinchpokali Bridge will be closed.

Get Live Updates on Ganesh Chaturthi here

Substitute route:-

a) Traffic will flow from NM Joshi road towards curry road or Khada Parasi Junction.

4) All vehicular traffic from Nazi Chowk of S S Rao Road to Lalbaug Police is closed.

(No substitute road for this route but vehicles of residents will be allowed)

5) All vehicular traffic from Sardar Hotel Junction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road to ShravanYashvante Chowk is closed.

Substitute route:-

a) To approach Shravan Yashvante Chowk from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road - Right turn at Bawla Compound

--Right turn T B Kadam Marg -- Tanaji Malusare Marg - Left turn Rambhau Bhogale Marg - Shravan Yashvante

Chowk.

b) To approach Dr Babasahed Ambedkar Road from Shravan Yashvante Chowk -- Right turn at Albert Circle

Junction - Left turn Tanaji Malusare Marg -T B Kadam Marg -Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road.

Dear Mumbaikars, Please note the alternate routes and diversions in view of the upcoming Ganeshotsav. #Routes_Diversions #Ganeshotsav2019 pic.twitter.com/HU1DZB1saT — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 1, 2019

Devotees began arriving at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai seeking blessings of Lord Ganesh as the 10-day long festivities kicked off on Monday. The approximately 20-feet high Ganapati idol at Lalbaug has been crafted in a traditional manner and is installed in a beautiful pandal decorated on the theme of ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft which was launched in July. During the 10-day-long festivities, a sea of devotees are expected to throng the pandal to take the blessing of their revered God as the Lalbaughcha Raja Ganesha idol is one of the most anticipated ones in Mumbai.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Mumbaikars welcome Ganesha as first-look of Khetwadicha Raja unveiled

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates