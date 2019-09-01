mumbai

According to residents, Ganesha named as Kashmir Ki Kali signifies the importance of Kashmir where peace and development should follow

Mumbaikars celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with theme Kashmir Ki Kali. Pic/ANI

With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, Mumbaikars in Worli celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with the theme "Kashmir Ki Kali" to highlight the issues of national significance with a theme-based Ganesha and abrogation of Article 370. According to residents, Ganesha named as "Kashmir Ki Kali" signifies the importance of Kashmir where development and peace should follow. Further, the Pandal in Worli depicts the importance of tourism in the state of Kashmir highlighting the prominent tourist spot there.

According to news agency, ANI, donned in Kashmiri attire a girl who performed "Aarti" of Lord Ganesha stated, "If there is heaven anywhere on earth it is Kashmir. Peace, economic wealth, tourism and education should be the basis of development in Kashmir. There should be books in the hand of children and not guns. I tell all my friends in school that Kashmir belongs to us,"

"We all want that Kashmir should come in the mainstream. This is the new beginning," added the girl's father. Cutting across religions, people from different backgrounds in the locality participated in the Lord Ganesha "Aarti". The entire country is gearing up to welcome Lord Ganpati for the festival at home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi which starts on September 2. It is a 10-day festival which commences on the fourth day of Bhadrapada month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar and is celebrated with zeal in Mumbai.

More than 40,000 police personnel and officers will be deployed across Mumbai ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival beginning September 2, stated Mumbai Police on Saturday. According to Mumbai Police PRO, Pranay Ashok, "The festivities will begin from September 2 and this is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in the state. We are going to deploy more than 40,000 personnel in the city. Mumbai Police is geared up for this mega festival. This is the time when we face the biggest challenge. We have been preparing for it since past one month," he said.

According to Mumbai Police PRO, Pranay Ashok also added that inter-departmental coordination with other agencies has already been worked out to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the general public. "All our meetings with the coordinating agencies like Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), fire brigade, coast guard, Public Works Department (PWD) and MMB etc., have been completed. We have also coordinated with the Ganpati Mandals that are going to host the festival. So, far we have got 7,703 public Ganpati mandals registered with us," Ashok said. "We have got alliance from State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Rapid Action Force (RAF), RCPs and QRTs, Civil Defence, home guards. All these forces will be deployed across the city to cover the mandals. Specifically for Lal Bagh mandal, we have deployed around 10 DCPs four ACPs and 20 inspectors," Ashok added.

With inputs from ANI

