Ganesh Chaturthi Special: 6 top places to get Artisanal Modaks in Mumbai

With Mumbai’s beloved Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, cautionary preparations are in full swing. Lord Ganesha’s idol has been bought and houses are being decorated to welcome Lord Ganesha.

Festivities in India are incomplete without sweets and Ganesh Chaturthi is no different from a plethora of mouth-watering treats on offer. Sweets like ‘Puran Poli’ and ‘Shrikhand’ are popular among devotees but ‘modak’, Bappa’s favourite, is the undisputed king of Ganesh Utsav. ‘Modak’ is the mainstay offering made to Lord Ganesha, who is also known as ‘Modakpriya’ for his love of the sweet. A common offering in the Konkan region, the traditional ‘Ukadiche Modak’ is a steamed rice dumpling filled with jaggery and freshly grated coconut. Several regional variations with poppy seed and raisins can be found.

Loaded with nostalgia, ‘modak’ isn’t simply a burst of flavours, it is a bite of your childhood, a walk down memory lane from when you didn’t bother keeping a track of how many you’d had. If food is an art form, evolution and experimentation are key to the sustained popularity of everything which is loved en masse. It’s no surprise we can find over 100 types of ‘dosas’ and ‘vada pavs’.

Chefs across the city are owning up this traditional delicacy and infusing it with unique flavours. Many patisseries and sweet shops are offering their own take on this classic. "Our Ganpati Collection is inspired by the traditional delicacies especially made for this festival and combining it with India’s favourite sweets (while keeping it 100 per cent vegetarian) to create some Modak magic. Puran Poli Modak, where two Maharashtra favourites become one is a great option" Sameer Seth, partner at Bombay Sweet Shop said.

Here are the top places to get artisanal ‘modaks’ in the city:

1. Le15 Patisserie and Cafe

Founded 10 years ago by now celebrity chef Pooja Dhingra, Le15 is a dessert and food brand known for having brought French cafe culture to India. This Ganesh Chaturthi, Le15 is introducing their take on the classic ‘modak’ and ‘barfi’. You can pre-order their sumptuous Coconut Jaggery Truffles (coated in dark chocolate) or buy them from their two outlets in Bandra and Parel from August 21 to September 1. They offer two boxes of assorted goodies, one with 3 (Rs 175) and the other with 12 (Rs 550).

2. Bombay Sweet Shop



The Bombay Sweet Shop reimagines Indian sweets and 'mithais', offering vegetarian traditional sweets with a contemporary twist. Their Ganpati collection includes ‘Puran Poli Modak’, ‘Lonavala Chocolate Fudge Modak’, and the ‘Pista Gulab Jamun Modak’. All lip-smacking combinations of flavours we love to devour. They offer multiple sets of assorted ‘modaks’- ‘Modak’ and Me Box (Rs 425), ‘Modak’ Medley Box (Rs 850), Mighty 21 ‘Modak’ Box (Rs 1900), and Ganpati Bappa Bag (Rs 2,000) which can be pre-ordered or picked up from their outlet in Byculla.

3. Toshin Patisseries

Based in Chembur, Toshin is popular among its patrons for macaroons, handcrafted pralines, and ice creams. The young chocolatier is offering Caramel and Tender Coconut ‘Modaks’, which are artisanal in crafting and modern in taste. You can pre-order the soft and creamy saffron mousse as a set of 5 (Rs 1,650). ‘Modaks’ will be available at the Chembur outlet or you can also have them delivered.



4. Ornamental Mithai

A boutique Indian dessert brand, Ornamental Mithai is offering a number of flavoured ‘Modaks’- Bal Ganesh, Chocolate Superseed, Rose Malai, Candied Orange, Coconut Cranberry, Saffron Pistachio, and, Honey Nut Crunch. They also offer a vegan variant, Preserved Rose and Almond, and a couple of sugar-free ones, Fig and Amaranth, and Date and Nut. Based in Mulund, they are open for pre-orders and deliver across the city. They offer box sets of 5 (Rs 300), 10 (Rs 600), 15 (Rs 850), 20 (Rs 1200), and a hamper with 22 assorted ‘modaks’ and ‘mithai’ bars (Rs 2500).

5. Entisi Chocolatier

A premium artisanal chocolate brand, Entisi specialises in pure cocoa butter chocolates. Located in Santacruz, they have been recognised amongst 150 top chocolate destinations in the world by Lonely Planet Chocolate Guide. For Ganesh Chaturthi, Entisi is offering Saffron Pistachio and Tender Coconut Chocolate ‘Modaks’ which are available in boxes of 7 (Rs 495), 12 (Rs 895), and 25 (Rs 1,795) at their outlet or can be ordered through their website.

6. The Chef Patissier

The Chef Patissier caters to the health-conscious. No need to worry about dietary restrictions and allergies anymore when you can indulge yourselves in sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegan delights. This Ganesh Chaturthi, they have curated a variety of Chocolate ‘Modak’ flavours, namely, Hazelnut Crunch, Roasted Almond, Tiramisu, and Cinnamon Crumble. You can place a pre-order for a set of six (Rs 300) through their Instagram.

