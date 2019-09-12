Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Traffic and immersion guide for Mumbai

This picture has been used for representational purpose

As the city gears up for Ganpati Visarjan, police in the state have put in place elaborate security measures, including crowd control. Mumbai and Pune police have made elaborate arrangements for Ganpati Visarjan scheduled for September 12. "Over 40,000 security forces will be deployed which include special forces and reserved forces of Mumbai police. Civil defence and home guards will also be deployed," Mumbai Police PRO, Pranay Ashok informed a press gathering.

Dear Mumbaikars, Traffic Advisory for commuters and outline Maps of #GaneshVisarjan routes for devotees heading towards various immersion points in Mumbai. https://t.co/zMYEtu1D1j pic.twitter.com/VBJv54lRJg

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 3, 2019

According to news agency, ANI, there are 5630 public Ganpati all over Mumbai and more than 32,000 household Ganpati idols. There are 129 places earmarked in Mumbai for immersion of the idols. "56 roads have been declared as one way. To monitor the crowd more than 5000 cameras all over the city are placed.

In three points we are using drones to regulate and monitor the situation; the points are - Juhu Chowpatty, Girgaum Chowpatty and Powai lake," Ashok stated. In Pune also, more than 7000 police personnel will be deployed for overseeing Ganesh Visarjan. Mumbai Police on social media platform, Twitter released a detailed list of roads highlighting routes for vehicular traffic and Ganpati immersion for September 12.

The details of the substitute routes were also provided by Mumbai Police on Twitter so that the commuters can avoid Ganpati immersion routes. As per the press note, alternate routes and diversions are:

1) South Bound traffic of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar road from its junction at Bharat Mata to Bawla Compound will be closed.

Substitute route:-

a) Traffic will flow from - Right turn at Bharat Mata Junction further Cury Road Bridge - Left turn at Shangate

Muter Chowk - N M Joshl Road - Author Road Naka - S Bridge Road - Babasaheb Ambedkar Road.

b) Left turn at Bharat Mata Junction towards - Naik Chowk - Saibaba Marg - left turn at GD Ambekar Marg -

Shrawan Yashwante Chowk.

2) North Bound traffic of Dr. Babuaheb Ambedkar road from its junction at Bawla to Bharat Mata Junction will be closed.

Substitute route:-

a) Traffic will flow from - Right Turn at Bawla Compomd towards T B, Kadam Marg further TanaJi Malusare Marg - Left turn at Rambhau Bhogale Marg - towards ShravanYashvante Chowk

b) Traffic will flow from - Left turn at Brijwasi sweet towards - S Bridge - N M Joshi road.

3) North bound traffic coming from Arthur road Naka towards Gas company junction via Chinchpokali Bridge will be closed.

Substitute route:-

a) Traffic will flow from NM Joshi road towards curry road or Khada Parasi Junction.

4) All vehicular traffic from Nazi Chowk of S S Rao Road to Lalbaug Police is closed.

(No substitute road for this route but vehicles of residents will be allowed)

5) All vehicular traffic from Sardar Hotel Junction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road to ShravanYashvante Chowk is closed.

Substitute route:-

a) To approach Shravan Yashvante Chowk from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road - Right turn at Bawla Compound

--Right turn T B Kadam Marg -- Tanaji Malusare Marg - Left turn Rambhau Bhogale Marg - Shravan Yashvante

Chowk.

b) To approach Dr Babasahed Ambedkar Road from Shravan Yashvante Chowk -- Right turn at Albert Circle

Junction - Left turn Tanaji Malusare Marg -T B Kadam Marg -Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road

"Two teams of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) will also be deployed. Pune police will use five spotter kits to keep surveillance. Spotter Kit is the new technology which will help police with facial recognition as well as identification of suspicious elements using HD CCTV cameras and it will work on a real-time basis," said Pune Police.

With inputs from ANI

