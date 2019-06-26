Giving us a sneak peek into his batch, Hrithik Roshan introduces his two students from Super 30

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan acquaints us with his two new students from Super 30 and asks us to find the real gem of the film which is impossible to judge!

With the excitement of the audience at its peak for the release of the much-awaited Super 30, Hrithik Roshan acquaints us with his two new students from 'Super 30' and asks us to find the real gem of the film which is impossible to judge!

Hrithik has surely formed a stronger connect with the reel and real students of Super 30. While his on-screen students sure love him, even the real students of Anand Kumar have not stayed away from showering their love for the actor for his promising portrayal of their teacher.

The upcoming most awaited movie of the year, Super 30 will have Hrithik Roshan play 'Anand Kumar' a conscientious man who will train his 30 students from various underprivileged backgrounds of life. The film will feature the struggle and hardship of the teacher and holds on to "the triumph of the spirit".

The first look of the film itself had created an immense buzz amongst the audience with Hrithik’s de-glam transformation winning appreciation from all across. The film is all set to hit theatres on 12th July.

Super 30, a story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar.

Superstar Hrithik Roshan has always surprised the audiences and critics, alike with his portrayal of versatile roles in his various movies.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents A Sajid Nadiadwala Film, A Phantom Production, directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment & PVR Pictures release.

