Harshvardhan Rane opens up on his break-up with Kim Sharma: I would like to blame my DNA

A lot has been spoken about the unfortunate break-up of Harshvardhan Rane and Kim Sharma. The duo, who had seemed quite serious about each other parted ways over a year ago. They, however, remained tight-lipped about their breakup. But now, Harshvardhan has finally broken his silence on it. The actor has blamed his DNA for the breakup.

Talking to Times Now, the actor said, "What went wrong is my DNA. It is clear that I was single for the last 12 years. There has to be a reason for sure because nothing happens without any reason. I started dating her and she is the most fun person on this planet earth. I really went through one of my best times. I think it is my DNA, it is my wiring, that I would like to blame,” he said.

Joking about his break up, he quoted dialogue from the 2006-film Rang De Basanti. “There’s a dialogue in Rang De Basanti - azadi meri dulhan hai, vaise hi main bolunga ki cinema meri dulhan hai (Freedom is my wife, similarly cinema is my wife)."

Known to be one of the hottest couples of B-town, Kim and Harshvardhan have never shied away from their relationship status. However, on April 19, Harshvardhan shared a cryptic picture on Instagram, with a message written over it that read: "K Thank you gentle soul! It was amazing and much more. God bless you and God bless me too. Bye. H (sic)"

This has come as a shocker to many as Kim and Harshvardhan were going strong for many years.

View this post on Instagram #GodBlessYou #Respect A post shared by Harshvardhan Rane (@harshvardhanrane) onApr 19, 2019 at 4:21am PDT

The news of Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane's breakup was even confirmed by the Paltan actor's publicist.

Kim had even accompanied Harshvardhan to the premiere of his film, Paltan, setting tongues wagging. After which, the two were spotted on multiple events and parties, making it almost official about their relationship. Though the couple never went out in public to acknowledge their relationship, Kim Sharma's Instagram posts and their public outings were proof enough to know about their status. They were often seen strolling together if not painting the town red with their love. If not on a date, the duo was also spotted biking around, taking their pets on a stroll, and also walking the red carpets together.

In an interview in 2018, when Harshvardhan Rane was asked about his equation with Kim and he said, "I will say I am a very open person. There's nothing to hide, I have never been a person to hide anything. Of course, I am in a relationship but it's a personal space."

Harshvardhan Rane also said, "There's nothing to deny obviously, we are seen everywhere. We haven't kept anything hidden till now. Since this is not work-related, I don't know how to talk about it much, or what to discuss it."

"I am a private person. And as far as the other person is concerned, I have to respect them. Barring that, where I go, whether it's the jungles and stuff, it's out there. I ran away from my home at a young age, have worked in a cyber cafe and STD booth, I don't have anything to hide," Harshvardhan further added.

The couple had even taken a vacation to a foreign land in January, the same year. Their lovey-dovey pictures from they vacay were painting the town red!

Kim Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut with YRF's Mohabbatein, was married to Kenya-based businessman Ali Punjani in 2010. They later divorced.

On the other hand, Harshvardhan Rane, who made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with Sanam Teri Kasam, was last seen in JP Dutta's Paltan. He will be now seen in Taish. Helmed by Bejoy Nambiar, Taish, a revenge drama, also features Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news