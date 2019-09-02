Have Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor buried their differences?

bollywood

A picture of Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor has surfaced online with rapper-singer Badshah

Badshah, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/ranbirkapooruniverse

A photograph of Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor has surfaced on social media. Interestingly, the picture also has rapper-singer Badshah with them. Does that mean that the former flames have reunited for a certain project or a music video? Or is the photograph from one of their recent outings? Or is it an old photo that has gone viral?

In the picture doing the rounds, Katrina Kaif is seen dressed in cream-coloured traditional wear, Ranbir Kapoor in a maroon sherwani while Badshah opted for a floral suit. The trio looks all happy and excited in this picture. Several fan clubs also shared the picture on social media.

There were many comments on this post that said they were happy to see Ranbir and Katrina together. While there were many, who predicted that they might have collaborated for some festive song. Well, these are just guesses!

Ranbir Kapoor, who was earlier in a relationship with Deepika Padukone, parted ways with her and began dating Katrina Kaif. They both did their first film, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani - a romantic-comedy (2007). The couple, reportedly, fell for each other during the shooting of this film. Ranbir and Katrina dated for six years and parted ways in 2016. While in the relationship, the duo refrained from talking about it or publicly accepting about it. Later, it was at the Shashi Kapoor's annual Christmas party, where Katrina and Ranbir Kapoor posed together as one unit.

However, after this appearance, they parted ways and never looked back again until Jagga Jasoos (2017). As per sources from the sets had told us that they behaved very cordially with each other and it was all only about work no play. The film - a musical, did not earn box-office appreciation. Since then Ranbir and Katrina made sure their paths were never crossed.

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor has confessed his feelings for Raazi actress Alia Bhatt. They fell in love during the shoot of Brahmastra helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The couple has also come out in the open about their relationship, and they are also spotted spending time with each other's families. There are strong rumours that the Kapoor 'khaandaan' (family) approves of the Highway actress.

Apart from Brahmastra, the 36-year-old actor has Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor and a Luv-Ranjan film with Ajay Devgn. Speaking about Katrina Kaif, the sizzling actress was last seen in Bharat with Salman Khan that released on June 5, 2019. The film recorded the highest opening record for Salman at the box office. Next, she is shooting with Akshay Kumar for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

Ranbir is currently in a relationship with Alia Bhatt, the latter was best friends with Katrina Kaif. From gym workouts to appearing on several 'BFF' chat shows, they were inseparable. Alia's relationship with Ranbir further led to rumours that all's not well between her and Katrina. On the Rajneeti actress' birthday, Alia dropped her a birthday wish on social media that quashed the rumour of indifference between them.

