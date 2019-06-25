Photo: Katrina and Akshay to dance in the rain, start prepping for Tip Tip Barsa Paani

bollywood

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself and Akshay Kumar, where they've covered their heads in towels. The duo will be recreating the iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani for their upcoming Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/katrinakaif

After basking in the success of her recently released, Bharat, with Salman Khan, actress Katrina Kaif is shooting with Akshay Kumar for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The film has a recreation of the iconic rain song, 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'. The song, which was originally picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon in Mohra, is being recreated for Sooryavanshi. The new version will have Akshay and Katrina Kaif sizzling together.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account on Tuesday and shared a monochrome image of herself and Akshay Kumar, with their heads wrapped in towels. The picture was from the preparation of the 'tip tip barsa paani' song. She captioned the picture as "singing in the rain."

However, this isn't the first time that Akshay and Katrina will be doing a rain song. The duo has done an enchanting rain dance, Meri Pehli Mohabbat Hai in the film De Dana Dan. That song oozed fire on screen. This pairing was once termed as the hit pair in the early 2000s. However, rumours of them dating each other and several other stories around this topic started doing the rounds, which kept them away from sharing screen space.

Sooryavanshi is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020. This is the first time that Akshay has collaborated with Rohit Shetty for a project. After the success of Simmba and Singham, Rohit has expanded his cop universe with Sooryavanshi. Akshay's entry was teased in the climax of Simmba as an Anti-Terror Squad chief. In March, the makers of the film shared the first look of the film. In the poster, Akshay was seen donning the garb of a police officer with a revolver in his hand.

