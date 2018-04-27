Here's a single dad's guide to the galaxy

A new digital platform needs to the several pressing issues that are integral to what comes with the territory

There are many single parents in India. Not too long ago, a single parent was equal to a woman raising her kid/s. But this is changing. We already have three friends who are single dads - not just divorced - and they wholly look after their kids.

And the best way to know that single dadhood is no longer an aberration is the fact that we now have souldads.com in India. The brainchild of Chetan Shah, it intends to be an online support channel for single parents, especially fathers. Shah shares his experiences and challenges, and invites readers to participate in the conversation. The blog posts dwell on education and parenting, and the emotional challenges of relationships and parenting. While the blog claims to post solutions to overcome them, we didn't see any. A revisit to a site would only happen if it provides solutions. And Souldad.com does not.

Single dads, like moms, need to work full-time to support the family, and it would be great if (like babychakra.com) an online community answers practical and logistic concerns, such as:

As a father, where can I find nanny/daycare, governess/companion for my children?

Does anyone offer babysitting services for a day/week/short period?

Do you have lists or agencies that provide cooks or dabba facilities; as a package, or otherwise?

What do I do on festivals? I want my kid to be in touch with their roots, and I have no clue.

I need to travel out of the country for work; what do I do?

Where do I find tutor lists?

Kids have a tough time after their parents separate. What do I do if I think my kid/s may need hand-holding or a counsellor?

What are the safe and clean places I can send my kid/s to play under a nanny's supervision?

In cities where nuclear families are a norm, daily firefighting is part of any working parent's life. For single parents, even more. Perhaps, it is because they have just started off, but souldads.com needs to address any or more of the above issues if they intend to be a must-see, must-visit online space for single dads.

Log on to: www.singledad.com

