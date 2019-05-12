Here's what Aamir Khan's fans from China gifted him

bollywood

Aamir Khan was spotted wearing a very special hoodie which has been gifted to him by his fans from China

Aamir Khan is not only one of the biggest superstars of our country, but he also has a huge fanbase all over the world. Recently, Aamir Khan who is considered as the Nan Shen (male god) to the Chinese audience was spotted wearing a very special hoodie which has been gifted to him by his fans from China.

Aamir Khan and China has a very deep, special as well as old connection. The runaway success of 3 Idiots in the country, opened the floodgates for Indian movies. His other movies namely Dangal and Secret Superstar were regarded as the highest grossing movies in the Chinese markets and is the International star whose movies are some of the most awaited projects for the Chinese populace.

Aamir's films Dangal and Secret Superstar become some of the most profitable films ever. Dangal exceeded USD 300 million at the box office so far and was recorded as the highest grosser in the lands of China.

Aamir was seen wearing a yellow coloured sweatshirt with a+ printed on it. Not just this, the fans of the star from China adorned the sweatshirt with their personal signatures.

Check out Aamir's special China connection:

Meanwhile, the superstar was in news recently when he toured the interiors of Maharashtra to spread awareness about drought through his non-profitable organisation, Paani Foundation. The actor even did Shramdaan at Chilewadi, Koregaon district where he and his wife, Kiran Rao got welcomed by the villagers.

View this post on Instagram Happy Maharashtra Day! #mejalmitra #paanifoundation @paanifoundation A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) onMay 1, 2019 at 2:22am PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy Mahashramdaan! #mejalmitra #paanifoundation @paanifoundation A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) onMay 1, 2019 at 2:49am PDT

After the warm welcome, Aamir Khan headed to the location and started carrying out Shramdaan to help and got support from the thousands of villagers who also got inspired and joined the actor in his activity.

Aamir Khan leads the community which works for water harvesting movement for drought-free Maharashtra. Every year, the Shramdaan happens with the initiative taken by Aamir Khan's Paani Foundation.

On the work front, Aamir Khan's upcoming project Lal Singh Chadda will be a remake of Forrest Gump, which has gotten the fans excited as the actor aptly moulds into the character and often, delivers a blockbuster. The film is set to release during Christmas, in the next year 2020.

