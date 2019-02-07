Here's why Sonu Nigam was rushed to Nanavati hospital!

bollywood

Singer Sonu Nigam took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself from Nanavati hospital in Vile Parle, Mumbai

Sonu Nigam shared this photo on his Instagram account.

Singer Sonu Nigam took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share pictures of him from the Intensive Care Unit [ICU] of Nanavati Hospital. One of the pictures had a swollen eye of Sonu and the other had the actor being put on an oxygen mask. The actor suffered from an allergy after consuming seafood and acute anti-allergens wouldn't work on the actor. Therefore, he was immediately rushed to Nanavati Hospital for quicker results.

After recovering from the whole incident post his two-day treatment at the hospital, he shared the story on his Instagram account. He wrote, "Thanks for your concern and love. Now that you know that I am returning back from Jeypore Orissa after managing a concert last night, I now don't mind sharing how I was the day before yesterday. Lesson for all of us, Never ever ever ever take a chance with allergies. Sea food in my case. If Nanavati Hospital wasn't nearby, my trachea would have swollen up further and lead to asphyxiation. Happy and Healthy life to everyone [sic]."

The comment section of this post was also about care and 'Get well soon' wishes pouring in from his fans. The singer, who has done playback for almost all top actors has now left for his concert in Orissa. Sonu Nigam's voice is soothing to ears and Nigam's songs shall always remain evergreen.

