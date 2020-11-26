High on pie

Coffee and chocolate pie

Lose yourself in the aroma of freshly ground coffee beans and Belgian chocolate ganache with this 1kg pie at Sofitel Mumbai BKC. Even the shortcrust pastry base has cocoa powder. There’s more chocolate in its couverture spheres, and edible nasturtium flowers to relish.

Cost Rs 1,500 (plus taxes)

Call 9167391130

Pumpkin pie

This traditional seven-inch Thanksgiving special pumpkin pie is as all-American as it can get. Even the pumpkin puree and spice blend that goes into an all-butter shortcrust pie base is imported in from the US by its creator Milanda Jagtiani, who is famous as one of Bollywood’s top go-to patissiers and party caterers. What we liked most about this not-too-sweet pie is that unmistakable pumpkin and nutmeg flavour and the luscious French whipped cream that’s piped on top of it.

Cost Rs 2,700

Call 9821045881

Pistachio, cranberry and white chocolate pie

A modern riff on a Thanksgiving pie, still retaining the autumnal flavours of cranberry, this eight-inch white chocolate pie by Swheta Mutreja Aggarwal of Kookie Cake Crumble is a treat. Smooth and creamy Sicilian pistachio paste meets chewy cranberry bits and white chocolate ganache in a crispy and crumbly shortcrust pastry base to create edible magic. Their pumpkin and lotus biscoff pie is also worth a try.

Cost Rs 1,800

Call 9819844013

Thanksgiving trio

Why settle for one Thanksgiving pie when you can have three? And so, we called for the mini, four-inch sized (left to right in pic) pecan-caramel, hazelnut-chocolate and custard-toffee trio of special Thanksgiving pies by chef Aditi Goel who recently launched Pie & Co. Ensconced in an extra-buttery shortcrust pastry shell, each of the three try to outdo the others, with the custard-toffee one stealing the show with its creamy taste and beautiful lattice top decoration.

Cost Rs 1,000 (hamper of three)

Call 7208755043

Honey pecan pie

For sweet shortcrust pastry

Ingredients

. 1,500 gms flour

. 500 gms icing sugar

. 1,000 gms butter

. 4 eggs

Method

Mix the butter, sugar and eggs well by hand. Fold the flour in and mix to make a dough. Set aside and keep in the refrigerator for approximately four to six hours. Once chilled, roll out the dough while keeping the thickness at about 4mm. Align the dough into a desired pie tin and place it in the oven to bake for about 10 minutes at 200 degrees Celsius. Your pre-baked pie is ready.

For honey-pecan filling

Ingredients

. 1,000 gms sugar

. 625 ml cream

. 652 ml honey

. 825 gms unsalted butter

. 500 gms crushed pecan nuts (and a few left whole for decorating)

. 500 gms powdered almonds

. 12 eggs

. 5 ml vanilla essence

Method

Heat the sugar, cream and honey together at 114 degrees Celsius. Once combined, set aside to cool. Mix the powdered almonds with crushed pecan nuts and add this to the earlier mixture. Beat the eggs in a separate bowl, pour in the vanilla essence and add this to the above mixture. Take this mixture and pour it into the pre-baked pie mould and bake in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes. When done, arrange a few pecan nuts over the pie and bake for another five minutes. After removing it from the oven, let the pie cool at room temperature for at least an hour or two before de-moulding and serving.

Chef Rajat Sachdev, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

