Holi recipes to make at home: Bhang Peda and Kesari Gujiya

Here are the holi recipes by chef Kamlesh Rawat, 180 Degrees Restaurant

Bhang Peda

Serves: 4-5

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25-30 minutes

Ingredients

2 tbsp. bhang powder

1 cup mawa (Khoya)

½ cup Sugar

2 tbsp. Pistachios

½ cup Ghee

Methods

Heat ghee in a frying pan, add the mawa and sugar and knead till the sugar mixed completely.

Add the bhang powder and pistachios and make cool this mixture.

When it’s cold make coin shape peda of this mixture. Refrigerate for 2-3 hours.

Kesari gujiya

Serves: 4-5

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30-35 minutes

Ingredients

For The Dough

2 cups plain flour (Maida)

1/4 cup semolina (rava)

5 tbsp. ghee

1/4 cup milk

1 gm tsp. saffron

For The Stuffing

2 tbsp. ghee

1 1/4 cups sugar

1/2 grated mawa (khoya)

1/2 cup desiccated coconut

1/4 cup chopped pistachio

1/4 cup chopped almond

1 tsp. cardamom (elaichi) powder

Method

For the dough

In a mixing bowl, add maida,suji and ghee and mix well.

Add milk with saffron and knead the dough till hard dough.

Keep aside covered for 5-10 minutes.

For the stuffing

Heat the ghee in a pan, add mawa and all nuts and mix well. Add the sugar and cook for 6-7 minutes, add the cardamom and coconut and mix well and stir for another 3-4 minutes and turn off the flame. Transfer this mixture in the bowl and keep aside.

For making gujiya

Make round size dough sheet with the help of a round cutter. Place the stuffing as a shape of the round dough sheet. Make a half moon shape and turn the edges of the sheet to lock the both the side.

If you want deep fried or Bake in a preheated the oven at 180 c for 10 minutes.

Recipes by chef Kamlesh Rawat, 180 Degrees Restaurant, Radisson, Goregaon, Mumbai

